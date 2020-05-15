Spark receives offer on latest Apple Watch Series 5

Left Menu
Currently, Spark is the only provider in New Zealand to support the cellular network functionality required for connected wearables like the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular).

Joe Goddard, Spark Tribe Lead Consumer says offers like this, particularly with Apple products, are unheard of and he is excited for more Kiwis to be able to enjoy all the benefits of a cellular Apple Watch when paired with the One Number Wearable Plan. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Spark is helping to keep Kiwis connected even if they leave their phone at home, with an unprecedented offer that is bound to excite Apple fans - a two for one deal on the latest Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular).

To take up the offer, simply line up a friend or family member to join Spark and if you're both on a $59.99 or above Pay Monthly Mobile Plan, when you buy an Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular), they'll get 24-month account credit for the second Apple Watch – worth up to $979[i]. If they leave Spark within 24 months, they'll just need to pay for the remainder of their watch.

Currently, Spark is the only provider in New Zealand to support the cellular network functionality required for connected wearables like the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular).

This functionality allows customers to have their mobile number linked to their phone as well as a secondary cellular device like the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) so you can make and receive calls and texts from either your phone or your watch without having to be in the range of one another when on eligible plans.

Spark brought this capability to market in November last year with its One Number Wearable Plan, the only plan in New Zealand that gives customers endless data (hot-spotting and tethering are not available, and speeds will reduce after 40GB) to use on their watch, and uses their same phone number and phone plan's minutes and text allocation, for just $12.99 per month. Plus, customers who purchase the plan before 5 June 2020 won't have to pay for the One Number Wearable Plan for the first three months[ii].

Joe Goddard, Spark Tribe Lead Consumer says offers like this, particularly with Apple products, are unheard of and he is excited for more Kiwis to be able to enjoy all the benefits of a cellular Apple Watch when paired with the One Number Wearable Plan.

"A two for one deal on an Apple product definitely doesn't happen every day. We hope this helps even more Kiwis stay connected on the go so they can do things like head out for a run without their phone, but still be able to listen to Apple music, track their fitness goals and make calls or send texts."

Stock is limited and popular, so this offer won't be around for long.

