Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yellow taxis to ply from Monday with 30 per cent fare hike

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-05-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 10:36 IST
Yellow taxis to ply from Monday with 30 per cent fare hike

The ubiquitous yellow taxis are likely to be back in the city's streets from Monday with a 30 per cent hike in fares, Bengal Taxi Association (BTA) secretary Bimal Guha said here on Friday. He said that the association, in a meeting with senior West Bengal Transport department officials on Thursday, proposed the 30 per cent hike over meter readings at present rates.

The BTA secretary said that as per the government's guidelines, a maximum two passengers would be allowed to board the metered taxis and that both would have to sit in the back seat. Guha said that taxi services in the city is likely to recommence from Monday itself following the end of the third phase of the nationwide lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, only a few taxis were being allowed to travel in the city for emergencies only. PTI AMR RG RG

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Alert issued regarding possible locust attacks in Uttar Pradesh

The states Agriculture Department has issued an alert regarding possible locust attacks in the western part of the state. In view of the locust menace in neighbouring Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab it is important to keep a close watch on th...

Low intensity quake hits Delhi

A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit the national capital on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The epicentre was Pitampura in north Delhi.The NCS said the quake occurred at 1128 am at a depth of eight kilometres. T...

India must gear up to face community transmission of COVID-19: Health expert

India must gear up to face the possibility of community spread of the COVID-19, a prominent health expert said on Friday, cautioning that there could be more widespread transmission of the novel coronavirus due to easing of the lockdown. On...

Rugby-All July test matches postponed due to coronavirus -World Rugby

World Rugby has postponed every rugby union test match scheduled for July because of the coronavirus pandemic, the world governing body said on Friday. Global travel bans, strict quarantine protocols and player safety concerns meant that cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020