24 passengers of Shramik Special get down at Asansol station

At least 24 passengers got down from a Shramik Special train at Asansol station, claiming that they had tickets for Purulia but the train from Bengaluru did not stop there. An Eastern Railway spokesman said here on Friday that the special train had a technical stop at Asansol on Thursday and passengers were not supposed to board or deboard there.

But since the passengers refused to travel further on the train, the ER authorities and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandant at the station contacted the West Bengal government authorities for their transfer to Purulia by road on Thursday, he said. The 24 passengers underwent medical screening by the state health department officials, following which they were sent to Purulia by bus, the official said.

The Shramik Special train was from Bengaluru to New Jalpaiguri railway station..