Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks win a respite, oil prices jump over 3%

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:03 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks win a respite, oil prices jump over 3%
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

World stocks rose on Friday and oil prices jumped more than 3%, taking the sting out of a week that has seen sentiment hit as deteriorating U.S.-China relations added to worries over how fast economies could recover from the coronavirus shock.

Oil prices rose to their highest levels in more than a month on signs that demand from China is picking up. European shares opened broadly higher, with stock markets in London, Paris and Frankfurt tracking overnight gains in U.S. and Asian markets.

U.S. stock market futures pointed to a positive open for Wall Street shares. Data showing China's industrial output in April rose 3.9% from a year earlier, expanding for the first time this year, bought some comfort to markets.

Still, after a bruising week, a broad measure of European stocks was set to end the week 3% lower - the biggest weekly fall since the mid-March rout in global stocks. MSCI's world stock index, a touch firmer on Friday, is down around 2.5% this week.

"After a brutal few days for stock markets, a late turnaround in banking and energy stocks saw U.S. markets recover from their lowest levels this month, to closer higher for the first time this week last night," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. "With Asia markets also having a positive session...markets here in Europe have opened higher as we come to the end of what is still likely to be the worst week for European stocks since early March."

Analysts said this week's drop, while a natural correction after a rally since mid-March, also reflected growing concerns about rising U.S.-China tensions. U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday signaled a further deterioration of his relationship with China over the novel coronavirus, saying he has no interest in speaking to President Xi Jinping right now and suggesting he could even cut ties with Beijing.

"There is no doubt that the optics around the trade/diplomacy backdrop have worsened in the last week and this has had a negative influence," said Chris Bailey, European strategist at Raymond James in London. "There has also been a subtle change in the perceptions of market participants, for example, the negative interest rate debate getting a very good airing in the United States."

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has brushed off the notion that the Fed could push rates below 0% after futures tied to Fed interest rate policy expectations recently began pricing a small chance of sub-zero U.S. rates within the next year. Two year U.S. Treasury yields are trading at just 0.15%, while short-dated bond yields in Britain have dipped back below 0% this week.

Faced with an exceptional hit from the coronavirus crisis, central bankers are under intense pressure to do more to shore up battered economies. The German economy contracted by 2.2% in the first quarter, its steepest three-month slump since the 2009 financial crisis as shops and factories were shut in March to contain the spread of the coronavirus, preliminary data showed on Friday.

Elsewhere, the dollar was a touch softer against major currencies. The euro was around 0.1% firmer at $1.0815, while the dollar dipped 0.15% to 107.08 yen. Britain's pound was about a fifth of a percent weaker against the euro and the dollar, with a focus on talks between Britain and European Union leaders on their future relationship.

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Denied Arjuna repeatedly, Amit Panghal requests Rijiju to revamp sports awards selection process

Repeatedly denied the Arjuna award for an inadvertent dope offence back in 2012, Asian Games gold-winning boxer Amit Panghal on Friday requested Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to revamp the selection criteria for the national sports awards, c...

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Friday rose by Rs 5.6 to Rs 800.8 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for May delivery moved up by Rs 5.6, or 0.7 per c...

Main opposition candidate leaves Poland's presidential race

The main opposition candidate in Polands trouble-ridden presidential election said Friday she was quitting the race after her support dropped dramatically. Center-liberal candidate Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska of the Civic Platform party was a...

Rajnath commissions Coast Guard ship, two interceptor boats

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday commissioned a ship and two interceptor boats of the Indian Coast Guard ICG in Goa through video conferencing from New Delhi in the backdrop of COVID-19, a step that will boost operational capability...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020