Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hikal develops Favipiravir API, its intermediates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 14:08 IST
Hikal develops Favipiravir API, its intermediates

Life sciences firm Hikal Ltd on Friday announced the successful development of Favipiravir active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and its intermediates. Antiviral drug Favipiravir is a generic version of Avigan of Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd, Japan, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation, Hikal said in a BSE filing.

The drug has demonstrated activity against influenza viruses and has been approved in Japan for the treatment of novel influenza virus infections, it added. Favipiravir is in various stages of clinical trials in many countries as an experimental treatment of COVID-19, Hikal said.

"The company is in discussion with potential partners to supply the API and its intermediates," it added.   Shares of Hikal Ltd were trading at Rs 114.95 apiece on the BSE, up 4.98 per cent over previous close..

TRENDING

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight others elected unopposed to state Legislative Council: Official.

EIB, ICO provide EUR 1.5bn to enable Spanish SMEs to cope with COVID impact

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Denied Arjuna repeatedly, Amit Panghal requests Rijiju to revamp sports awards selection process

Repeatedly denied the Arjuna award for an inadvertent dope offence back in 2012, Asian Games gold-winning boxer Amit Panghal on Friday requested Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to revamp the selection criteria for the national sports awards, c...

Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Friday rose by Rs 5.6 to Rs 800.8 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for May delivery moved up by Rs 5.6, or 0.7 per c...

Main opposition candidate leaves Poland's presidential race

The main opposition candidate in Polands trouble-ridden presidential election said Friday she was quitting the race after her support dropped dramatically. Center-liberal candidate Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska of the Civic Platform party was a...

Rajnath commissions Coast Guard ship, two interceptor boats

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday commissioned a ship and two interceptor boats of the Indian Coast Guard ICG in Goa through video conferencing from New Delhi in the backdrop of COVID-19, a step that will boost operational capability...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020