Hikal develops Favipiravir API, its intermediates

Life sciences firm Hikal Ltd on Friday announced the successful development of Favipiravir active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and its intermediates. Antiviral drug Favipiravir is a generic version of Avigan of Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd, Japan, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation, Hikal said in a BSE filing.

The drug has demonstrated activity against influenza viruses and has been approved in Japan for the treatment of novel influenza virus infections, it added. Favipiravir is in various stages of clinical trials in many countries as an experimental treatment of COVID-19, Hikal said.

"The company is in discussion with potential partners to supply the API and its intermediates," it added. Shares of Hikal Ltd were trading at Rs 114.95 apiece on the BSE, up 4.98 per cent over previous close..