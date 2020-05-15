On request of Seva Foundation, Fashionova Designs creates India's first designer dress for corona patients.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 15 (ANI/Newswire Gujarat): In these dreadful situations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is trying to help in any way they can. One such extraordinary help is provided by Fashionova Designs. Sourav Mondal, a designer associated with the organisation has came up with a very innovative design for patients suffering from COVID-19.

'Fashionova' is the first, one of its kind design development centre in the Textile City, Surat. It provides its associates a strong platform to showcase their creativity by promoting it to the fullest and providing them the market assistance they need. It is a budding start-up making all possible efforts to help in these trying times. The dress designed is very comfortable to wear and carry. It can be put on and taken off very easily in case of any emergency situations. It also has an adjustable neck pattern for patients with any kind of breathing problems. The outfit also contains additional pockets for the patient to keep his personal belongings, providing him the ultimate level of comfort.

For this, high quality fabric was arranged by Tanmay and Pradeep Agarwal of SEVA COVID-19. All these garments are provided to Surat's Civil Hospital for Corona patients. It has also been observed that patients of coronavirus are running away from the hospitals. Now, because of the uniform, the possibility of such events is very less.

Surat COVID in-charge Dr Mahendra Patel, Civil Superintendent Preetiben Kapadia, Dean Bhrahambhatta Sahab, Ketan Nayak and Ashok Goyal, Rajiv Omar, Subhash Rawal and Shalini Shethi from Seva Foundation were also present on this occasion. This story is provided by Newswire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Newswire Gujarat)