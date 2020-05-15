Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after retail sales worse than feared

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:14 IST
U.S. stocks futures extended declines slightly on Friday after data showed retail sales plunged much more than expected in April, underscoring the deep economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 247 points, or 1.05%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 31.75 points, or 1.12% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 131.75 points, or 1.45%.

Minutes before the data, Dow e-minis were down 213 points, or 0.91%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 28.25 points, or 0.99% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 124.75 points, or 1.37%.

