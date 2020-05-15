AAI asks air passengers to mandatorily download Aarogya Setu app, carry hand sanitiser

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 18:49 IST
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Friday asked travellers to mandatorily download the Aarogya Setu app, do a web-check in and carry a print out of their boarding pass before heading to the airport to catch a flight. The government run-AAI, which manages more than 100 airports across the country, said air travellers must maintain a distance of four feet from co-passengers, wear a mask and other protective gear, wash or sanitise their hands frequently and carry a 350 ml bottle of sanitiser all the time.

Airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are managed by private companies and not by the AAI. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had said on Wednesday that air travellers would be permitted to take up to 350 ml of hand sanitiser on a flight.

"With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, the AAI has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while travelling," the government-run body said on Twitter. "Guidelines to be adhered by all passengers: mandatorily download Aarogya Setu app, wear a mask and other protective gear, maintain 4-feet physical distance from co-passengers, do web-check in, carry a print out of boarding card, wash or sanitize hands frequently, carry a 350 ml bottle of sanitizer all the time and cooperate with airport staff," it said.

The government-owned Aarogya Setu app gives colour coded-designation to users as per their health status and travel history. It helps the user know if he or she is near anyone who has tested positive for the virus. India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has infected more than 81,900 people and killed around 2,600 people in the country till now.

