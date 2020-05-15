Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia to impose VAT on internet giants from July

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:36 IST
Indonesia to impose VAT on internet giants from July

Indonesia will require big internet companies to pay value-added tax on sales of digital products and services from July, a move that other countries may also adopt as they seek to boost revenues following the coronavirus pandemic.

Southeast Asia's largest economy will impose a 10% VAT on digital products sold by non-resident internet companies with a significant presence in the Indonesian market, including streaming services, applications and digital games, beginning July 1, according to a regulation published on the finance ministry's website. Indonesian authorities have previously said services by streaming platforms like Spotify and Netflix would be among those subject to the new tax. Neither company responded to requests for comment.

Analysts say the COVID-19 pandemic has accentuated a push by governments around the world to tax internet giants, who could see a boost in revenues as people stay at home during global lockdowns. "In the absence of a global compact on digital taxation, unilateral moves will flourish," said Chatham House Asia Fellow Vasuki Shastry. "The fiscal hole due to Covid-19 makes it unstoppable."

Nearly 140 countries from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) are negotiating the first major rewriting of tax rules to take better account of the rise of big tech companies such as Amazon, Facebook, Apple and Google that often book profit in low-tax countries. France has also announced plans to impose a digital tax levy in 2020.

The fallout from the coronavirus is expected to make many countries even more in need of cash to restart their economies as they are set to experience deep recessions this year. While Indonesia has aimed to get internet companies to pay their fair share of taxes for years, the move to impose VAT was announced in March under emergency measures outlined by President Joko Widodo to help the country weather the coronavirus crisis. The package was passed by parliament on Tuesday.

With a population of nearly 270 million, the country's digital economy is booming and is expected to reach $130 billion by 2025, according to a study by Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Company. Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said that imposing VAT on internet goods was to make sure the government captures the shift in people's consumption patterns as they stay at home during a lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Consumers have been buying fewer physical goods, but demand for digital items has risen, she noted. The government expects a 10% drop in state revenue this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and weak commodity prices, forecasting that economic growth will more than halve to 2.3%, from 5% in 2019. It foresees a fiscal deficit of 5.07% of GDP for 2020, the biggest in more than a decade.

The finance ministry's tax department has been in contact with representatives of companies that will be affected by the imposition of VAT, tax office spokesman Hestu Yoga Saksama said on Friday but declined to name any of the companies. Indonesia's move could also accelerate a wider push in the region. Southeast Asian regulators held talks in 2019 for a region-wide effort to tax tech giants more.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopian Airlines sees Boeing 737 MAX compensation deal by end-June

Ethiopian Airlines expects a settlement with planemaker Boeing by end of June over compensation related to the 737 MAX grounding in March 2019 following two fatal crashes, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told Reuters on Friday. Ethiopian Airlines f...

China starts sharing hydrological data for Brahmaputra river

China on Friday began sharing with India hydrological data for the Brahmaputra river, an annual practice during the monsoon which is crucial for generating information on floods in northeast India, officials said. The data is being shared f...

Soccer-FIFA to choose 2023 women's World Cup hosts on June 25

The hosts for the 2023 womens World Cup will be chosen at an online meeting of the FIFA Council on June 25, the global soccer body said on Friday. FIFA will choose between Brazil, Colombia, Japan and a joint bid from Australia and New Zeala...

Bengal govt to support Centre on lockdown decision: TMC sources

The West Bengal government will go with the Centre on its decision on the lockdown given the situation on the ground, but at the same time, it wants the states to be allowed to decide on relaxations in their respective areas, sources in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020