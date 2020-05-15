Left Menu
Development News Edition

e-NAM platform onboards 1,000 mandis in 21 states/UTs: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 21:59 IST
e-NAM platform onboards 1,000 mandis in 21 states/UTs: Centre

The Centre on Friday said it has achieved integration of 1,000 wholesale mandis, located in 21 states and union territories, with the electronic-National Agriculture Market (e-NAM). While 585 mandis were integrated in the first phase, 415 mandis were integrated in the second phase. The deadline for second phase was May 15.

Right now, farmers auction their agriculture produce at 6,900-odd APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees) mandis spread across the nation. Some of them are also using online bidding through e-NAM platform. "38 additional mandis were integrated with the e-NAM platform today, thus achieving a milestone of integration of 415 mandis as per the planned target (for the second phase)," the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

The 38 mandis integrated are in Madhya Pradesh (19), Telangana (10), Maharashtra (4), and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir, it said. "With this, the e-NAM platform now has a total number of 1,000 mandis across 18 states and 3 union territories," it added.

e-NAM, which was launched in April 2016, is being implemented by Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC), a central government agency, with the support of state governments. The purpose of e-NAM is to create a network of existing mandis on a common online market platform as 'One Nation, One Market' for agricultural commodities in India.

More mandis are being integrated in the current COVID-19 situation as the e-NAM platform provides distant bidding facility for wholesale produce in APMC mandis without physical presence of buyer/trader near the auction site for bidding. The electronic platform also provides e-payment facility through which traders can pay farmers, after the trade is executed, from anywhere, be it home or office, without going to banks, thus avoiding crowds.

To decongest mandis during COVID-19 lockdown situation, the government has launched new features on the e-NAM platform, enabling direct trading from warehouses as well as collection centres of farmers producers organisations (FPOs), besides logistics support. In the last four years, the ministry said, e-NAM has registered a user base of 1.66 crore farmers, 1.31 lakh traders, 73,151 commission agents and 1,012 farmers producers organisations (FPOs).

As on May 14, farmers have transacted over Rs 1 lakh crore on the eNAM platform with a trade volume of 3.43 crore tonnes of commodities, and 38.16 lakh bamboo and coconuts, it said. Presently, 150 commodities, including foodgains, oilseeds, fibres, fruits and vegetables, are traded on e-NAM.

The online trading platform provides a single window service for all mandi related information and services, including commodity arrivals, quality assaying, competitive bid offers and electronic payment settlement directly into farmers' accounts, the ministry said. The online digital market aims at reducing transaction costs, bridging information asymmetries, and helping expansion of market access for farmers and other stakeholders, it added.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

India's services exports rose 4.3 per cent to USD 214.61 billion in 2019-20, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday

Indias services exports rose 4.3 per cent to USD 214.61 billion in 2019-20, data from the Reserve Bank showed on Friday. . The services exports or receipts were USD 18.16 billion in March 2020, while the imports or payments stood at USD 11....

Centre's package for farm sector is more like 5-yr-plan: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday that he was disappointed by the announcements made by the Centre for the agriculture sector which appeared more like a five-year-plan. The Union government should have considered the losses caused by lo...

Ethiopian Airlines sees Boeing 737 MAX compensation deal by end-June

Ethiopian Airlines expects a settlement with planemaker Boeing by end of June over compensation related to the 737 MAX grounding in March 2019 following two fatal crashes, CEO Tewolde Gebremariam told Reuters on Friday. Ethiopian Airlines f...

China starts sharing hydrological data for Brahmaputra river

China on Friday began sharing with India hydrological data for the Brahmaputra river, an annual practice during the monsoon which is crucial for generating information on floods in northeast India, officials said. The data is being shared f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020