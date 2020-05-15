GAIL chief Manoj Jain takes over as chairman of Mahanagar Gas

Manoj Jain, chairman and managing director of national gas major GAIL, has been appointed as chairman of the city gas distributor Mahanagar Gas Ltd as well. Jain took over as the chairman of Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) on May 6, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

On Thursday, PTI erroneously reported that Jain has taken over as chairman and managing director of MGL. MGL, promoted by GAIL, supplies piped natural gas to households and auto and industrial gas in Mumbai and its suburbs.

Jain, a mechanical engineer and an MBA, has experience of over 34 years with GAIL in various fields such as business development, projects, O&M, petrochemicals, pipeline integrity management and marketing. As the CMD of GAIL, he is also the chairman of its subsidiaries such as GAIL Global USA Inc, GAIL Global USA LNG, GAIL Gas, Brahmaputra Cracker & Polymer and Konkan LNG. Jain spearheaded installation and commissioning of the USD 1.4 billion grassroots petrochemical complex, as chief operating officer of Brahmaputra Cracker.

MGL is the sole authorised distributor of compressed natural gas and piped natural gas in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and its adjoining areas and is expanding further to Raigad district. It supplies PNG to over 1.27 million households and over 4,000 commercial and industrial establishments in its operational areas. It also supplies about 3.5 million kgs/day CNG through 256 CNG stations to about 0.75 million motor vehicles.

For catering to its consumer base, MGL has laid down a network of about 5,630 km of steel and medium density polyethylene pipeline network..