Left Menu
Development News Edition

US retail sales plunge to record 16.4 per cent in April

United States retail sales plummeted by 16.4 per cent in the month April, the steepest decline on record and a reflection of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the American economy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2020 08:05 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 08:05 IST
US retail sales plunge to record 16.4 per cent in April
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

United States retail sales plummeted by 16.4 per cent in the month April, the steepest decline on record and a reflection of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the American economy. Due to infection, spending at restaurants and bars has suffered greatly, while clothing store sales slumped 89 per cent, The Washington Post reported.

The latest drop in number is nearly double March's revised decline of 8.3 per cent according to numbers released by the Commerce Department. "Advance estimates of U.S. retail and food services sales for April 2020, adjusted for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not for price changes, were USD 403.9 billion, a decrease of 16.4 per cent from the previous month, and 21.6 per cent below April 2019," said United States Census Bureau in its report.

Due to recent events surrounding COVID-19, many businesses are operating on a limited capacity or have ceased operations completely, the report reads. "The destruction of retailers, both large and small, has been discussed for weeks, but to see the actual impact on the sector is jaw-dropping," Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E-Trade was quoted as saying by The Washington Post in a note to clients.

Earlier, the coronavirus-induced crisis, the unemployment rate in the United States jumped from 10.3 per cent to 14.7 per cent in the month of April, representing the largest over-the-month increase since 1948. The unemployment rate of 14.7 per cent is the highest rate since the Great Depression, the Post reported.

"In April, the unemployment rate increased by 10.3 percentage points to 14.7 per cent. This is the highest rate and the largest over-the-month increase in the history of the series (seasonally adjusted data are available back to January 1948)," the US Labor Department said in its monthly jobs report. The US lost over 20 million jobs in April, boosting the country's unemployment rate to nearly 15 per cent, in a pandemic-induced economic spiral. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Google facing onslaught of antitrust cases in US

Federal and state regulators in the U.S. are preparing to file antitrust lawsuits alleging Google has abused its dominance of online search and advertising to stifle competition and and boost its profits, according to a report published Fri...

Playing without crowds will be pretty similar to county cricket, says James Anderson

England pacer James Anderson reckons that playing international cricket behind closed doors will be similar playing to county cricket. Anderson was doing an Instagram Live session with England teammate Stuart Broad and it was then that Ande...

Beer stock lying in closed bars, clubs can be shifted to liquor shops: Telangana admn

All the beer stock lying in bars and clubs across Telangana with best before date from May 17 till May 31 can be shifted to A4 liquor shops. According to the Office of the Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, Telangana, All the bars, clu...

Churches in Mizoram to turn into quarantine facilities

Churches in Mizoram have accepted the state governments request to use church halls as quarantine facilities amid coronavirus crisis. According to the state Department of Information and Public Relations, some of the churches have agreed to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020