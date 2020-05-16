Left Menu
Development News Edition

JC Penney pushed into bankruptcy by Covid-19 pandemic

The 118-year-old department store chain JC Penny has been pushed into Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to falling sales amid the coronavirus pandemic, the fourth major US retailer to meet that fate.

ANI | New York | Updated: 16-05-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 14:04 IST
JC Penney pushed into bankruptcy by Covid-19 pandemic
The company missed a debt interest payment in April, fueling speculation of an impending bankruptcy. Image Credit: ANI

The 118-year-old department store chain JC Penny has been pushed into Chapter 11 bankruptcy due to falling sales amid the coronavirus pandemic, the fourth major US retailer to meet that fate. The iconic business said it is filing for Chapter 11, a mechanism which allows a company that can no longer pay its debts to restructure. The Texas-based group will close some stores across the United States as a result.

Penney joins luxury department store chain Neiman Marcus, J Crew and Stage Stores in filing for bankruptcy reorganisation. "The coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has created unprecedented challenges for our families, our loved ones, our communities and our country," said Chief Executive Officer Jill Soltau in a statement on company's website.

"The American retail industry has experienced a profoundly different new reality, requiring JC Penney to make difficult decisions in running our business," she said. "Until this pandemic struck, we had made significant progress in rebuilding our company. While we had been working in parallel on options to strengthen our balance sheet and extend our financial runway, the closure of our stores due to the pandemic necessitated a more fulsome review to include the elimination of outstanding debt," said Soltau.

Penny, which has not turned a profit since 2011, operates 850 stores with nearly 90,000 workers. It has 500 million dollars in cash and received financing commitments of 900 million dollars from lenders. The company missed a debt interest payment in April, fueling speculation of an impending bankruptcy.

Founded in 1902 in Wyoming by James Cash Penney, the chain survived the Great Depression and established itself in the second half of the 20th century as an anchor of giant suburban shopping malls, then symbols of American consumerism. Its decline began a decade ago with the advent of online shopping and the rise of Amazon as well as trendy, cheap chains like H&M and Zara.

Last year, it reported sales of 10.7 billion dollars, marking a decrease of 7 billion dollars in 10 years. Now the pandemic has put department stores further in peril as they see sales evaporate with extended closures. (ANI)

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Why Now You See Me 3 is in the process of making, major development revealed

InterGlobe Enterprises, IndiGo's biggest shareholder company, says it has signed agreement to participate in sale of Virgin Australia.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Videos

Latest News

Centre, state govt failed to deal with migrant crisis: Chavan

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Saturday said both the Centre and the state government had failed in their responsibility to send migrant labourers back to their home states. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed his d...

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga was arrested on Saturday in the Paris region, the French Justice Ministry said. Kabuga, 84, who was living under a false identity in a flat in Asnieres-Sur-Seine, near Paris, had been pursued by inter...

Important for nations to work together to make world free from COVID-19: PM Modi to Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked President Donald Trump for his remarks that the US stands with India during the pandemic as also for deciding to provide ventilators to New Delhi to help patients suffering from COVID-19. Th...

Motor racing-Singapore F1 promoters say closed-doors race is not feasible

Singapore Grand Prix promoters have ruled out holding their Formula One race without spectators, casting further uncertainty over the likelihood of the September event going ahead. Formula One plans to start its stalled season in July with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020