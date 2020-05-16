Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 16:44 IST
FM unveiles reforms in mineral mining sector
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced major reforms in the mining of minerals through a seamless composite exploration-cum-production regime. She said 500 blocks of minerals will be auctioned in a composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime.

Also, a joint auction of bauxite and coal blocks would be done to enhance the aluminum industry's competitiveness. This, she said, will help the aluminum industry reduce electricity costs.

She said the distinction between captive and non-captive mines will be removed to allow the transfer of mining leases and sale of surplus unused minerals, leading to better efficiency and production.

