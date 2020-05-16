Left Menu
Haryana govt to launch job portal to help state's youth seek employment opportunities: Deputy CM

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 22:11 IST
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said the state government will soon be launching a job portal to facilitate employment opportunities for the youth. He said MNCs and other companies would get benefits through the portal as they would be able to recruit the qualified and trained workforce for their industries.

Chautala, who held a meeting with officials of various departments' including the labour and employment, industry and commerce, skill development and industrial training here, said the agenda of the meet was to increase job opportunities in Haryana given the present situation. He stated that the government is considering allowing the industry operations on vacant land of around 500 acres in villages so that more employment opportunities can be offered to the youth.

The Deputy CM said around 30 lakh people are set to join back for work in the industries in the state as the units have gradually restarted their operations barring those in the containment zones. To facilitate the local youth with available vacancies, the government would start the job portal for which the employment department is working on this, he said, according to a statement.

Chautala added that the government would provide the details of labour and job applicants to the companies through the portal and the companies too can put up their needs for a particular kind of workforce on this portal so that the youth can apply for these jobs. As a huge number of labourers have moved to their states due to COVID-19 pandemic, there would be ample job opportunities in the private sector including security guard industry, he said.

Chautala said a large number of youth apply for recruitment in the Army and police in the state and till the time they get these jobs they can work in the private sector too..

