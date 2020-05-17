Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 could cost 135 mn jobs, push 120 mn people into poverty in India: Report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 12:06 IST
COVID-19 could cost 135 mn jobs, push 120 mn people into poverty in India: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following the COVID-19-induced economic disruptions, up to 135 million jobs could be lost and 120 million people might be pushed back into poverty in India, all of which will have a hit on consumer income, spending, and savings says a report. According to a new report by international management consulting firm Arthur D Little, the worst of COVID-19's impact will be felt by India's most vulnerable in terms of job loss, poverty increase and reduced per-capita income, which in turn will result in a steep decline in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

"Given the continued rise of COVID-19 cases, we believe that a W-shaped recovery is the most likely scenario for India. This implies a GDP contraction of 10.8 percent in FY 2020-21 and GDP growth of 0.8 percent in FY 2021-22," the report said. India's COVID-19 tally has crossed 90,000 and the nationwide death toll has touched nearly 2,800 so far.

The report titled "India: Surmounting the economic challenges posed by COVID-19: A 10-point program to revive and power India's post-COVID economy" said the 'collateral damage' of the forecasted GDP slowdown, will be felt most acutely in employment, poverty alleviation, per-capita income, and overall nominal GDP. "Unemployment may rise to 35 percent from 7.6 percent resulting in 136 million jobs lost and a total of 174 million unemployed. Poverty alleviation will receive a set-back, significantly changing the fortunes of many, putting 120 million people into poverty and 40 million into abject poverty," the report said.

"India is headed towards a W-shaped economic recovery with a potential GDP contraction of 10.8 percent in FY21. An opportunity loss of USD 1 trillion is staring India in its face," said Barnik Chitran Maitra, lead author of the report and Managing Partner & CEO of Arthur D Little, India and South Asia. Maitra further said "for its USD 5 trillion vision, a radical economic approach is needed, centered on an immediate stimulus and structural reforms. The Prime Minister's visionary 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' is a good start to this new approach." The report lauded the steps taken by the government and the Reserve Bank of India but said a far more assertive approach may be required given the magnitude of the adverse economic output.

The report suggested a 10-point program to accelerate the recovery which includes strengthening the 'safety net' significantly for the most vulnerable, enable the survival of small and medium businesses, restarting the rural economy, and providing targeted assistance to at-risk sectors. It further said the government should launch "Make in India 2.0" to capture global opportunities, build 'Modern India', accelerate Digital India and Innovation, strengthen global investment corridors with the US, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and the UK, debottleneck land and labor and transform banking and financial markets in a bid to secure a sustainable economic future for 1.3 billion Indians.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

Rwanda genocide suspect Kabuga arrested in Paris region- French justice ministry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

New model to estimate impact of interventions in controlling COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Researchers have developed a computer model to evaluate the effectiveness of interventions aimed at preventing the COVID-19 pandemics spread, an advance that may help public health experts determine scenarios for upcoming weeks. The scie...

12 lakh EPFO members withdraw Rs 3,360 cr retirement savings during lockdown: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said around 12 lakh members of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation EPFO withdrew Rs 3,360 crore retirement savings during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Earlier, on March 28, the EPFO a...

Centre to increase public expenditure on health: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced that public expenditure on health will be increased and a dedicated hospital block for treatment of infectious diseases will be set up in each district across the nation. All dis...

Coronavirus cases cross 40,000 in Pakistan

Pakistans coronavirus cases crossed 40,000 on Sunday after 1,352 new infections were detected, while the death toll in the country has gone up to 873 with nearly 40 more people succumbing to COVID-19, heath authorities said on Sunday. The M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020