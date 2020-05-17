Left Menu
Development News Edition

India may impose anti-dumping duty on a Chinese chemical

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 17:30 IST
India may impose anti-dumping duty on a Chinese chemical

India may impose anti-dumping duty on imports of a certain type of industrial pigment, used as coating material to give shining effect, as the commerce ministry has initiated a probe for alleged dumping of the product from China. The probe is initiated after a complaint by domestic manufacturer Sudarshan Chemical Industries, which claimed that it is the sole producer of 'natural mica based pearl industrial pigments excluding cosmetic grade' in India.

The company has filed an application before the ministry's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) for initiation of the anti-dumping investigations on imports of the product from China. The manufacturer has alleged that due to dumped imports from the neighbouring country, it is being impacted.

DGTR in a notification has said that on the basis of the prima facie evidence submitted by the domestic firm, "the authority, hereby, initiates an investigation to determine the existence, degree and effect of any alleged dumping" of the product from China. In its probe, if the directorate would concluded that there is a dumping of the product, it would recommend imposition of the duty. The revenue department takes the final decision to impose the levy.

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price in its domestic market. Dumping impacts price of that product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of manufacturing firms.

According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers. The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as DGTR, in India. Imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regime. India and China are members of this Geneva-based organisation, which deals with global trade norms.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China's envoy to Israel found dead at home, likely of natural causes -official

Chinas ambassador to Israel was found dead in his residence on Sunday and initial indications were that he had died of natural causes, an Israeli official said.Du Wei, 57, became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassys w...

No spike in coronavirus in places reopening, U.S. health secretary says

Authorities are not seeing spikes in coronavirus cases in places that are reopening but are seeking increases in some areas that remain closed, U.S. health secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday.We are seeing that in places that are opening wer...

Sterling & Wilson bags AUD 615 mn solar EPC order in Australia

Leading solar power generation company Sterling Wilson Solar SWSL has bagged its largest EPC contract from Australia worth over AUD 615 million over Rs 3,000 crore, including an AUD 85 million worth of operation and maintenance contract fo...

NDMA issues order to extend lockdown till May 31

The National Disaster Management Authority NDMA on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31. Accordingly, the National Executive committee has been asked to issue guidelines keeping in view econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020