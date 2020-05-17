Left Menu
Development News Edition

As many as 500,000 could be left jobless in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19: Wickremesinghe

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 17-05-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:21 IST
As many as 500,000 could be left jobless in Sri Lanka due to COVID-19: Wickremesinghe
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sri Lanka's former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday said that as many as 500,000 people could be left unemployed in the country due to the COVID-19 economic crisis, urging the government to come up with a credible stimulus package to help the island nation's economy ravaged by the pandemic. Criticising the government's decision to impose a blanket ban on imports to stabilise the country's economy, he said that Sri Lanka is facing a negative economic growth and the government needs to allow the market to operate in order to increase the revenue.

He said that with the uncertain future, as many as 500,000 people could be facing job losses in the country. "The increase in unemployment will affect all sections of society," he said.

Terming the government's response to the COVID-19 economic crisis as inadequate, he said that 50 billion rupees (USD 26 million) set aside by the government as economic stimulus was only 2 per cent of the GDP as compared to other countries. He urged the government to present to the country a credible economic package.

He also criticized the government for printing money to the value of rupees 200 billion (USD 2.6 billion). To ensure financial stability of the country, the Cabinet last month approved a proposal made by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to enter into an agreement with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a currency swap worth USD 400 million to boost the country's foreign reserves.

Meanwhile, the ministry of defense on Sunday said that security forces and police personnel are not required to donate their salaries to help the government face the COVID-19 economic crisis. The government had earlier this month appealed to the state sector employees to donate their salaries for the month of May in full or in part to the government.

The defense ministry said that security forces personnel are exempted from this requirement. According to the Johns Hopkins University data, Sri Lanka has so far reported 960 COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israels Foreign Ministry said. No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in ...

Wear a mask or face jail in Kuwait and Qatar

Kuwait and Qatar both said on Sunday they would start jailing people or fining them thousands of dollars for failing to wear a facemask to combat the novel coronavirus. Kuwaits health ministry said anyone caught could face up to three month...

DGCA extends ban on domestic, international flight operations till May 31

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Sunday extended the ban on domestic and international passenger flight operations till May 31. The decision came after the government extended the ongoing lockdown till May 31.However, the r...

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases rise by 276 to 8420; 31 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district mounted to 8,420 on Sunday with 276 more people testing positive for coronavirus while the fatalities rose to 524 after 31 patients succumbing to the viral infection, a Health official said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020