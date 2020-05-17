Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stimulus measures support PM vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 20:31 IST
Stimulus measures support PM vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar on Sunday said that the vision for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been duly supported by the announcements and several reforms announced by the finance minister. In a series of tweets, Kumar said that the decision by the government to increase public expenditure on healthcare and investment in grass-root health institutions like health and wellness centres will help prepare India for any future pandemic.

He also said an additional sum of Rs 40,000 crore allocated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to MGNREGS will help in creating sustainable livelihood assets, which will give a boost to the rural economy and infrastructure. Sitharaman, whose previous four parts of the stimulus package involved credit line to small businesses and new fund creations to be shouldered by banks and financial institutions with very little extra budget spending, announced a Rs 40,000 crore hike in allocation for the rural employment guarantee scheme to provide jobs to migrant workers.

She also raised the threshold of insolvency proceedings to help the industry deal with COVID-19 pains. Sitharaman said the five-part stimulus together with the March 26 announcement of free foodgrain and cooking gas to poor and some cash to vulnerable sections for three months and RBI's Rs 8.01 lakh crore worth of liquidity measures swell the size of the COVID-19 economic package to Rs 20.97 lakh crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pledge of total spending of Rs 20 lakh crore (USD 265 billion) to weather the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic under 'Atma-nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' is about 10 per cent of India's GDP in 2019-20 and ranks behind stimulus provided by Japan, the US, Sweden, Australia and Germany. In the fifth and final tranche of the economic stimulus package, Sitharaman raised the allocation for the employment guarantee scheme by Rs 40,000 crore over and above the Rs 61,000 crore budgeted for MGNREGS to provide jobs to migrant workers moving back to their states.

This, she said, will help generate nearly 300 crore person-days in total.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Officials: Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in home

The Chinese ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home north of Tel Aviv on Sunday, Israels Foreign Ministry said. No cause of death was given and Israeli police said it was investigating.Du Wei, 58, was appointed envoy in February in ...

Wear a mask or face jail in Kuwait and Qatar

Kuwait and Qatar both said on Sunday they would start jailing people or fining them thousands of dollars for failing to wear a facemask to combat the novel coronavirus. Kuwaits health ministry said anyone caught could face up to three month...

DGCA extends ban on domestic, international flight operations till May 31

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation DGCA on Sunday extended the ban on domestic and international passenger flight operations till May 31. The decision came after the government extended the ongoing lockdown till May 31.However, the r...

Ahmedabad COVID-19 cases rise by 276 to 8420; 31 more die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district mounted to 8,420 on Sunday with 276 more people testing positive for coronavirus while the fatalities rose to 524 after 31 patients succumbing to the viral infection, a Health official said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020