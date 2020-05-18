Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reserve Bank registers ICBC to provide banking services in NZ

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited is incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and will operate in New Zealand as a branch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 18-05-2020 06:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 06:42 IST
Reserve Bank registers ICBC to provide banking services in NZ
A New Zealand subsidiary of ICBC (the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (New Zealand) Limited) has been registered to provide banking services in New Zealand since November 2013. Image Credit: Flickr

The Reserve Bank today announced that it has registered Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited ("ICBC") to provide banking services in New Zealand.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited is incorporated in the People's Republic of China and will operate in New Zealand as a branch. A New Zealand subsidiary of ICBC (the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (New Zealand) Limited) has been registered to provide banking services in New Zealand since November 2013.

Consistent with the Reserve Bank's dual-registration policy, the Reserve Bank expects ICBC to conduct business in New Zealand through both the branch and the subsidiary, although there are limits on the nature and amount of business conducted through the branch. The branch is expected to expand and complement banking services provided in New Zealand by the subsidiary, including facilitation of wholesale banking services.

There are now 27 registered banks in New Zealand.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta reappoints Priya Agarwal as Non-Executive Director for three years

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Canadian Air Force jet crashes in British Columbia, one dead

One person has died after an acrobatic Canadian air force jet crashed on Sunday near Kamloops airport in British Columbia. It is with heavy hearts that we announce that one member of the CF Snowbirds team has died and one has sustained seri...

Consumer NZ lodges complaint against Air New Zealand over refunds

Consumer NZ today lodged a Fair Trading Act complaint with the Commerce Commission PDF 183KB about Air New Zealand. The complaint calls on the commission to investigate Air New Zealands refusal to provide refunds on all cancelled US flights...

Salvadoran president declares emergency without OK from congress, sparking controversy

El Salvadors attorney general on Sunday challenged a decree by President Nayib Bukele, who declared a state of emergency the previous evening to extend coronavirus measures without approval by congress. Congress approved an emergency declar...

ASB achieves carboNZero certification from Toitu Envirocare

ASB has achieved a major step towards its climate goals, by achieving carboNZero certification from Toitu Envirocare.The certification validates ASBs plan to reduce its carbon emissions in line with international targets. Remaining emission...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020