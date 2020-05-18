Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's growth drops amid pandemic, worse times likely ahead

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 18-05-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 10:16 IST
Japan's growth drops amid pandemic, worse times likely ahead

Japan's economic growth plunged into recession in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic squelched production, exports and spending, and fears are growing that worse times may lie ahead. The Cabinet Office reported Monday a 3.4 per cent drop in the annual pace of seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product, or GDP, for the January-March period. The annual pace gives what the rate would be when continued for a year. For just the quarter, the drop was 0.9 per cent.

Exports dived 21.8 per cent. Private residential investments slipped nearly 17 per cent, and household consumption fell 3.1 per cent. Analysts say things are expected to get worse as the world's third-largest economy endures its biggest challenge since World War II.

Japan is in a technical recession, defined as two quarters straight of contraction, as its economy contracted 1.9 per cent in October-December. Growth was flat in July-September and was a mere 0.5 per cent in April-June, according to the latest numbers. Japan is extremely vulnerable to repercussions from the pandemic given its dependence on trade with both China and the US, the country where the pandemic began and the country where it has been hit hardest.

Travel, tourism and trade with those countries and others have languished amid shutdowns aimed at fighting the disease. Manufacturers that are pillars of Japan's economy, such as Toyota Motor Corp., have reported dismal financial results. Some companies have been unable to provide forecasts for this fiscal year. Profitability is nose-diving as people economise and stay home. Production at some plants has halted.

The government has come up with a rescue package of nearly 108 trillion yen (USD 1 trillion), and plans more, including aid to small businesses and cash handouts. More than 16,000 people in Japan have been infected with the virus and more than 700 have died, but those numbers are relatively low given it has the world's oldest population and its cities are densely populated.

Japan eased its state of emergency last week for most of the country, though hot spots like Tokyo are maintaining restrictions. While many places are starting to reopen, normal operations and a recovery in consumption are not expected anytime soon. Robert Carnell, regional head of research Asia-Pacific at ING, said the damage to the private sector will continue, even as public demand picks up, helped by government aid.

"So even though the state of emergency has been criticized as being a halfhearted response to the pandemic, compared with many other nations, it has still resulted in a substantial reduction in economic activity, and will weigh on growth," he said..

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha rise to 876

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases till 9 am in Odisha reached 876, after 48 new cases were reported in the state on Monday, according to Odisha Information and Public Relations Department. Three cases have been reported in Kendrap...

Sport-On this day: Died May 19, 2014: Jack Brabham, Australian racing driver

Jack Brabham remains in a class of his own as the only man to have won the Formula One championship as a driver and constructor, and he also stood out for securing his first title on foot.Leading the season-ending 1959 U.S. Grand Prix at Fl...

EXCLUSIVE-Spain plans to side-step EU bailout fund - sources

Spain plans to avoid using cheap European Union bailout funds in all but a worst-case scenario in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, joining Italy in deeming it a politically unpopular option, sources told Reuters. The EU is offeri...

Reliance Industries shares gain nearly 2 pc after General Atlantic deal

Shares of Reliance Industries on Monday gained nearly 2 per cent after the company announced the sale of 1.34 per cent stake in its digital unit to global equity firm General Atlantic for Rs 6,598.38 crore. The heavyweight stock rose by 1.5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020