LG completes removal of deadly Styrene Monomer gas from Vizag, ships back to Korea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 13:40 IST
LG Polymers on Monday said it has completed transportation of its inventory of deadly Styrene Monomer (SM) from Visakhapatnam to South Korea. It has shipped the entire stock lying at its Visakhapatnam plant and styrene tanks that were at the local port there, said LG Polymers, a step down firm of South Korean Petro giant LG Chem, said in a statement.

"There is now no SM left at the LG Polymers plant in Vizag," LG Polymers Managing Director Jeong Sunkey said. Besides, an eight member team sent by the South Korean company from its Seoul headquarter to investigate the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident and rehabilitate the victims of the tragedy that killed at least 11 people and forced the evacuation of thousands has started its work.

It has commissioned a special task force consisting of more than 200 people to actively support the bereaved victims and families. "This team has been visiting people at the hospitals and their homes. Food and medical services have been organised for the returning residents. Various support activities such as supplying medical and household goods and sanitation of homes will be continued," it said.

LG is also is working closely with related authorities to analyze the cause of the incident, prevent a recurrence, and support damage recovery in a prompt and expedient manner. "Additionally, in collaboration with related institutions, we are devoting our resources to analyse the cause of the accident, prevent re-occurrence, and most importantly provide assistance to the families of the deceased and injured," said Sunkey, adding "Our immediate focus is to provide assistance to the people in the local area to help them continue with their normal lives as soon as possible".

LG has set up Suraksha Hospital and will take care of all residents’ health check-ups and future treatment. "We will continue to do our best to ensure life is returned to normal," he added.

