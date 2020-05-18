SAT to remain closed till May 31 amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has said it will remain closed till May 31 in view of the nationwide lockdown announced by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, the tribunal had said it will remain closed till May 15.

In view of the extension of nationwide lockdown, till May 31, declared by the government on May 17. The judicial work of the tribunal will remain suspended till June 5, the SAT said in a notification on Sunday. Besides, the office of the tribunal will function from June 1 from 11 am to 4:30 pm.

Also, the matters fixed for hearing on May 18 to May 22 will now stand adjourned till June 23, 24, 26, 30 and July 1, respectively. The matters fixed for hearing on May 26 to May 29 will now stand adjourned till July 2, 6, 7 and 8, respectively.