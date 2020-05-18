Left Menu
Dr Lal Pathlabs Q4 net profit dips 31 pc to Rs 32.6 crore

Diagnostic and healthcare chain Dr Lal Pathlabs on Monday reported 31 per cent decline in its profit after tax in the January to March quarter at Rs 32.6 crore as compared to Rs 47.4 crore in Q4 FY19.

The company has 216 clinical laboratories 3,095 patient service centres.. Image Credit: ANI

Diagnostic and healthcare chain Dr Lal Pathlabs on Monday reported 31 per cent decline in its profit after tax in the January to March quarter at Rs 32.6 crore as compared to Rs 47.4 crore in Q4 FY19. However, the revenue inched up by 0.2 percent to Rs 301.7 crore in Q4 FY20 from Rs 301.1 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal.

The normalised earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) after adjustment for stock-based compensation, CSR cost and impact of Ind AS 116) stood at Rs 55.5 crore versus Rs 72.9 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The profit before tax came at Rs 45.4 crore in Q4 FY20 as compared to Rs 69.2 crore in Q4 FY19, the company said in regulatory filings at stock exchanges.

"With our normal business getting impacted, we are at the forefront of testing for Covid-19 cases, while also testing for non-COVID cases as much as possible," said Managing Director Om Manchanda. "Despite such a tough environment, our performance for the quarter has been satisfactory as per the circumstances and the underlying trends until the outbreak had been encouraging."

As on March 31, Dr Lal Pathlabs had 216 clinical laboratories 3,095 patient service centres and 6,995 pickup points. Its customers include individual patients, hospitals and other healthcare providers and corporate customers. The catalogue of services includes 455 test panels, 2,537 pathology tests and 1,961 radiology and cardiology tests. (ANI)

