Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:10 IST
Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days with over 1,350 showrooms operational across the country at present. The company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all its dealerships, MSI said in a statement.

With the SOPs in place, over 1,350 Maruti Suzuki showrooms and over 300 True Value outlets are operational now, it added. "The company has put in place comprehensive norms to ensure that their car buying experience is completely safe. These norms are based on guidelines from the central and state governments," MSI Managing Director and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said.

He further said,"We would like to encourage our customers to digitally choose and book their car and take advantage of the convenience of home delivery of their new vehicles." MSI has a network of 3,086 showrooms across 1,964 towns and cities. "All of them will abide by the new safety protocols. The remaining showrooms would open in due course if they are not in containment zones or if not specifically restricted by any local guidelines," the company said. On Sunday, the company said its Gurugram plant would resume production from Monday, after 57 days of closure due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The auto major has resumed operations at its Manesar-based plant earlier this month after around 50 days of closure..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Europe reopens widely, seeks to salvage summer vacations

Europe reopened more widely on Monday, allowing people into the Acropolis in Athens, shops in Italy, markets and museums in Belgium, garden stores in Ireland, and beer gardens in Bavaria while its leaders discussed how to salvage Europes ha...

Sri Lanka newlyweds cancel wedding party, help poor instead

As couples do all over the world, Darshana Kumara Wijenarayana and his fiance, Pawani Rasanga, spent months planning a grand wedding. And everything was on course for the Sri Lankan couple until the coronavirus struck the island nation off ...

Soccer-Celtic champions, Hearts relegated as Scottish season ends due to pandemic

Celtic have been named champions of Scotland after the clubs voted on Monday to end the season early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scottish Professional Football League said in a statement httpsspfl.co.uknewsladbrokes-premiership-and-sp...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil and European shares rise as lockdowns ease; gold jumps

European stock markets rose on Monday and oil prices climbed to their highest in as much as two months as a loosening of coronavirus shutdowns boosted market sentiment, even though the deadly outbreak has yet to be fully contained. Warm wea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020