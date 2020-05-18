Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala allows public transport with restrictions

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 18-05-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:28 IST
Kerala allows public transport with restrictions

The Kerala Government on Monday decidedto allow public transport in a restricted manner withan increased travel fare to compensate the shortage of passengers due to implementation of social distancing norms in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Transport Minister A K Saseendran said initially public transport will be allowed only for intra-district services but hotspots will be avoided.

Public transportation wasstopped in the state on March 24 when the national lockdown was declaredto contain the spread of COVID-19. "We will open the public transport system in a restricted manner. Initially, the bus services will be allowed within the district.Services will not operate to hotspots.

There will be an increase in the minimum charge," the Minister said. He also said that theservices willbe only as per the guidelinesissued by thecentre.

"With the present guidelines issued by the centre, we will assess the situation and decide upon the inter- district and inter-state services," he said. Saseendran also said Kerala preferred train services over inter-state bus services.

"For inter-state, Kerala prefers trains over bus services.Few trains are better thanaround 250 buses," he added. The centre has issued guidelines easing certain restrictions even as it extended the lockdown till May 31.

PTI RRT BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Assam's count of COVID-19 cases rises to 104

After two more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Assam rises to 104, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Assam...

Night at the museum: Australian police arrest German student over break-in

Australian police on Monday charged a German student with breaking into a Sydney museum as security footage showed him allegedly taking selfies next to dinosaur exhibits.New South Wales NSW Police said that Paul Kuhn broke into the Australi...

Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in early-stage study

Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced antibodies that could neutralize the new coronavirus in patients in a small early stage clinical trial, sending its shares up 25.The levels of the antibodies were similar...

Luxury Consumers to Indulge in Home Design & Furniture Curation

Vita Moderna observes a rise in demand as lockdown becomes less stringentMumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirAccording to Vita Moderna, a luxury furniture and interior design brand, the average luxury seeking consumer has developed requireme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020