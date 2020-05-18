Drought cuts Romania wheat, has surplus to feed Egypt tenders

Drought cuts Romania wheat, has surplus to feed Egypt tendersReuters | Bucharest | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 16:46 IST
Romania's wheat output is expected to fall sharply this year due to prolonged drought, but the Black Sea exporter should amass a robust surplus to offer in Egypt's international grain tenders, farmers and experts said on Monday.
European Union's second-largest grain seller Romania is a major cereals seller to the Middle East, along with France and Russia, with Egypt its key buyer.
Romania harvested a record wheat crop of about 10 million tonnes last year from 2.1 million hectares, and farmers and traders now expect it to reap about 5 to 7.4 million tonnes.
