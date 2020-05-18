Dr Lal PathLabs Q4 net profit declines 31 pc to Rs 32.6 cr

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Diagnostics chain Dr Lal PathLabs on Monday reported a 31.2 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 32.6 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 47.4 crore for the corresponding period of previous fiscal, Dr Lal PathLabs said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 301.7 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 301.1 crore in the same period year ago, it added. “We are in an unprecedented and difficult times. These times are not only impacting the current financial year but impacted Q4FY20 results as well not just for Dr Lal Pathlabs, but for the entire nation and the economy. Business was impacted adversely, with volumes getting hit," Dr Lal PathLabs Executive Chairman Arvind Lal said.

For the full year 2019-20, the company posted a net profit of Rs 227.6 crore. It was Rs 200.5 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,330.4 crore for the fiscal ended March this year. It was Rs 1,203.4 crore in 2018-19. Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs closed at Rs 1,583.35 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.78 per cent over previous close.