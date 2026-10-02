Mexico needs more effort to lower debt, IMF says

The International Monetary ​Fund said on ​Friday that greater efforts ‌are needed ​to put Mexico's debt on a declining trajectory, even as fiscal consolidation continues ‌in 2026, following an Article IV consultation mission to Mexico City in September. The fund projected Mexico's economy will grow ‌1.5% in 2026 and 1.8% in 2027, though growth remains ‌constrained mainly by external uncertainty, and called for monetary policy to maintain a moderately tight stance to lock in disinflation.

• Revenue mobilization, better ⁠spending ​prioritization and greater ⁠private sector involvement are needed to protect growth-enhancing investment, the IMF said. • ⁠Headline inflation is near the central bank's target, though some underlying ​price pressures persist.

• Mexico's financial system is sound, ⁠but improvements to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing frameworks and deeper financial intermediation ⁠are ​needed, the fund added. • According to the IMF, raising potential growth in Mexico requires closing infrastructure gaps, ⁠reducing regulatory burdens and strengthening trade integration, according to the IMF.

• Improving ⁠security, combating ⁠corruption and lowering informality were also cited as necessary to lift growth potential.