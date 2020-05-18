Left Menu
Development News Edition

Defence stocks close mixed after smart early trade rally

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 17:26 IST
Defence stocks close mixed after smart early trade rally

Shares of companies related to the defence sector closed on a mixed note on Monday in-line with a weak broader market after zooming up to 10 per cent in early trade. In the early trade, these shares gained after the government said it will relax foreign direct investment norms in defence manufacturing by allowing 74 per cent FDI under the automatic route. However, as the trade progressed, some of these stocks surrendered their early gains and went into negative territory. Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics closed 4.32 per cent higher and Astra Microwave Products surged 4.94 per cent on the BSE.

However, Bharat Electronics fell 4.87 per cent at close of trade, Bharat Dynamics too dipped 2.63 per cent and BEML declined 1.50 per cent. The government on Saturday said it will relax foreign direct investment norms in defence manufacturing by allowing 74 per cent FDI under the automatic route with a view to attracting overseas players in the sector.

As per the current FDI policy, 100 per cent overseas investments are permitted in the defence industry -- 49 per cent under the automatic route, while beyond that government approval is required. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the FDI limit for the sector under automatic route will be raised from 49 per cent to 74 per cent.

"It will have security clearance and everything else as always," she said while announcing the fourth tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package for the coronavirus-hit economy. Meanwhile, the BSE 30-share index closed the day 1,068.75 points or 3.44 per cent lower at 30,028.98.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Maha minister blames overconfidence for infection

Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad on Monday said he contracted the novel coronavirus infection due to overconfidence. Awhad, MLA from Mumbra-Kausa, had gone into precautionary quarantine on April 13 after some of his...

Aiden Markram wants to captain Proteas in Test but not 'desperate' for role

South Africa opener Aiden Markram on Monday said that he wants to lead Proteas in the longest format of the game but he is not desperate for the role. I really enjoy captaincy. I enjoy the responsibilities that come with it. I would give an...

Five held for restricting people from purchasing from 'Hindu store': Police

Five men from the minority community have been arrested for allegedly restricting people from their community from purchasing clothes from a store at Davangere, police said on Monday. We have arrested five men who were restricting women fro...

S.African airports operator ACSA seeks state guarantees for $594 mln in new debt

South African airports operator ACSA needs treasury support to finance up to 11 billion rand 594 million of new debt by 2025, the state-owned company said on Monday. Since late March when South Africa declared a state of disaster to contain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020