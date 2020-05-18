Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 19:02 IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

In a first, private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday launched a video-based KYC that will make it easier to open an account remotely, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this year came out with detailed guidelines making video-based Know Your Customer (KYC) possible, after the banking system, which used to depend on Aadhaar data for remote account opening, got hit by the Aadhaar judgment of the Supreme Court.

Customers will need to share Aadhaar and PAN numbers as part of the account opening process under the video KYC system to open the 'Kotak 811 savings account', an official statement said adding that the facility will be used only for the savings accounts on a pilot basis. Once a customer requests to open an account on the website, a bank executive will come on the video call with the customer and will involve the customer signing on a blank paper, it said adding that the entire video will be saved by the bank.

In the earlier system, a customer's Aadhaar made it much easier to 'establish' her identity and helped the KYC requirements. Its Group President (Consumer Banking) Shanti Ekambaram said that in the new normal after COVID-19, video KYC can prove to be a game changer where customer verification is completed from the comfort of one's home or office without the need for a physical interaction.

Only Indian citizens residing in India during the account opening process are eligible for video KYC, it said adding that the facility is available only for new to Kotak customers..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak: 2 million claims made under self-employed COVID scheme

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said more than two million claims had been made under an emergency plan to provide income support for self-employed people since its launch last week.Sunak told parliament that grants claimed under the s...

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju says activities will be conducted in sports complexes and stadia strictly in accordance with MHA guidelines.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju says activities will be conducted in sports complexes and stadia strictly in accordance with MHA guidelines....

COVID-19 crisis to impact small private dairies: IND-RA

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra expects small private dairies, who are mostly dependent on milk-based sweet making shops and local supplies in towns, to be impacted following the disruptions in economic activities caused due to the COVID-...

Bank stocks hit hard; tumble up to 10 pc

Bank stocks were the worst hit among the BSE sectoral indices on Monday in a weak broader market where the BSE benchmark crashed 1,069 points. IndusInd Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, cracking 10 per cent, RBL Bank dropped 9.55...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020