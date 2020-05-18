Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown 4.0: Uber, Ola resume services in more cities

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 22:07 IST
Lockdown 4.0: Uber, Ola resume services in more cities

Ride-hailing platforms Ola and Uber on Monday announced resuming operations in more cities, including Delhi and Bengaluru, following new guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown. Cab services were suspended for more than 50 days in Delhi and Bengaluru due to restrictions imposed by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"In compliance with Lockdown 4.0 guidelines by the Government, Uber is resuming services across more cities in India. Riders will constantly be notified with further information and the status of specific cities through our app," it said in a blogpost. With the 10 new cities, Uber will be available in total of 35 cities in the country. The company had earlier resumed operations in 25 cities.

Ola said driver-partners operating three and four-wheelers on the platform will be available in the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu (except Chennai), Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Assam. "This also brings relief to millions of drivers-partners whose livelihoods depend on serving citizens on a daily basis. In all of the over 160 cities where Ola is now operational, enhanced safety protocols are applicable across every single trip," Ola said in response to an emailed query.

In Delhi, taxis and cabs will be allowed but only two passengers at a time will be allowed in the car. According to industry executives, services for travelling between locations in two states (for example, Delhi and Gurugram) will still not be available under the current rules.

Ola and Uber outlined steps for ensuring the safety of riders and driver-partners. Ola said its safety protocol includes compulsory mask usage for driver-partners and passengers, complete sanitisation of cars post-trips, and adhering to social distancing norms by limiting to two passengers per ride.

Earlier on Monday, Uber announced that both driver and rider will mandatorily have to use face masks during a ride. Also, drivers will have to upload a selfie wearing a face mask before going online on the platform. These companies will also allow drivers and riders to cancel trips if they do not feel safe, including if a user is not wearing a mask or face cover.

Uber and Ola had suspended operations after the government announced a nationwide lockdown from March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection. They allowed only people in essential services like healthcare, banking and media to commute and the restricted mobility left driver-partners of cab services like Ola and Uber with no source of income.

After 40 days of lockdown, some relaxations were provided in the third phase (May 4 onwards), including allowing cab services to operate in orange and green zones. Uber started operations in 25 cities, including Jamshedpur, Kochi, Cuttack and Guwahati (green zone) as well as locations like Amritsar, Rohtak, Gurugram and Visakhapatnam (orange zone). Ola had said its services were available in more than 100 cities.

The demand and supply had been low in the first few days after these platforms had resumed services. According to industry executives, demand was low in various cities as people were stepping out only for essential travel, while the number of vehicles on the road was also limited as a fraction of drivers logged onto work.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

3,491 HP residents have returned to state from Goa, Maha, K'taka in five spl trains  

Over 3,400 people, who were stranded in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, have been brought back to Himachal Pradesh in five special trains since May 13, officials said. The state government through it...

Virgin Australia: InterGlobe Enterprises fails to make it to next bidding round

IndiGo co-promoter InterGlobe Enterprises bid for crisis-hit Virgin Australia has been rejected for the next round, according to a company source. When contacted, an InterGlobe Enterprises spokesperson said they have taken note of Australia...

Bharti Airtel posts Rs 5,237 cr loss for Jan-March quarter; revenue rises by about 15 pc to Rs 23,723 cr in Q4.

Bharti Airtel posts Rs 5,237 cr loss for Jan-March quarter revenue rises by about 15 pc to Rs 23,723 cr in Q4....

Babri Masjid case: CBI court asks UP chief secy to provide video-conferencing facility

A special CBI court directed its office on Monday to write to the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to make the facility of video-conferencing available in the court room in order to continue and conclude the trial proceedings in the 1992 Babri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020