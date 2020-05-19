Left Menu
Industry Stalwart Bimal Parekh Joins the Board of Directors of Rainshine Entertainment

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 10:39 IST
• Parekh comes with over 35 years of experience in finance, audit, taxation, and investments • He has been the financial advisor for blockbuster Bollywood films like Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani, Andhadhun, Dangal, amongst many others, and also manages the portfolio of several entertainment industry A-listers • He is the co-owner of Mumbai City FC along with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor MUMBAI, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rainshine Entertainment, a leading entertainment company that creates, nurtures and develops content studios which create fabulous content for Indian and global audiences, has announced the induction of industry stalwart Bimal Parekh into its illustrious Board of Directors. Portfolio manager to the stars, co-owner of Mumbai City FC along with Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, and financial advisor for blockbuster hits like Gully Boy, Bajirao Mastani, Andhadhun, Dangal, to name a few, Parekh joins Rainshine Entertainment to further strengthen its already eminent board. Speaking about the appointment, Neeraj Bhargava, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Rainshine Entertainment, says, "We are excited to have Bimal join us on the Board of Directors of Rainshine Entertainment. His years of experience in investment and business, along with his acumen in handling finances of large-scale Bollywood ventures, lend themselves seamlessly to our vision of expanding and scaling up Rainshine. Together we will work towards our vision of bolstering each of our studios, helping them take on bigger and better initiatives, and also spreading Rainshine's base to international markets. Bimal adds his vast Indian entertainment industry experience and complements our existing group of illustrious non-executive directors, including Arun Sarin, David Johnson, and Michael Montgomery, who, along with him, will guide us on our vision and global initiatives." Commenting on his association with Rainshine Entertainment, Bimal Parekh, says, "Rainshine's vision of building a professionally run and scalable content studio is just what the rapidly expanding market needs. Media and entertainment have always been an area of interest for me, and I'm glad I'm associating with an organization that has a sound understanding of the business and the industry at large. Rainshine's vision and way of building its business aligns with my personal vision of the kind of work I would like to be associated with. I look forward to making this partnership fruitful and worthwhile for all of Rainshine's stakeholders." An alumnus of Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics, with over 35 years of experience, Parekh currently holds board positions in many a prestigious forum and organization.

About Rainshine Entertainment: Rainshine Entertainment is a global entertainment company that nurtures, creates and develops content studios that create fabulous content aimed at global audiences, and build sustainable businesses. Transcending both digital and traditional media, the company's content covers a wide variety of formats and genres, including young adult romance and drama, comedy, crime and thrillers, biographical stories, documentaries and docu-dramas, kids and animation, podcasts, gaming and branded content. With offices in Mumbai, Los Angeles, and London, Rainshine partners with talent, content creators, and distributors globally. Rainshine is committed to building a nimble and driven company that embraces diversity while valuing curiosity, levity, generosity, virtuosity, and tenacity as its core principles.

To check out all the exciting content from Rainshine Entertainment, please visit www.Rainshine.com and also like and follow - Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/RainshineEntertainment/ LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/35556 PWR PWR.

