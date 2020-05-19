Aus disappointed over China's tariffs of around 80 per cent on its barley

Aus disappointed over China's tariffs of around 80 per cent on its barleyPTI | Canberra | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:23 IST
Australia's trade minister has described as “deeply disappointing” China's imposition of tariffs of around 80 per cent on Australian barley in a dispute that has been linked to Australian support for a coronavirus inquiry
The tariffs come a week after China banned beef imports from Australia's four largest abattoirs over labeling issues. Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says Australia could appeal to the World Trade Organization to resolve both disputes
In Beijing, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian says China is looking into trade issues between the sides in accordance with related laws and WTO rules. Australian barley farmer Andrew Weidemann says China has been investigating Australian barley for 18 months, but Australia's call for a coronavirus inquiry “didn't help.”
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firm but stocks, oil under pressure as U.S.-China tensions rise
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firm but stocks, oil under pressure as U.S.-China tensions rise
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar edges up, Asian stocks slip as U.S.-China tensions flare
China reports 3 new coronavirus cases, all imported
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar firm but stocks, oil under pressure as U.S.-China tensions rise