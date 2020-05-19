Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 2 to Rs 805 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators raised their bets. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for May delivery moved up by Rs 2, or 0.25 per cent, to Rs 805 per 10 kg in 13,210 lots.

Refined soya oil contracts for June delivery rose by Rs 2.2, or 0.28 per cent, to Rs 780.8 per 10 kg in 22,985 lots. Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market. PTI SRS RUJ RUJ