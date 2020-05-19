Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAIT says 4.5 cr shops open across India; urges Delhi govt to reconsider odd-even plan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 13:14 IST
CAIT says 4.5 cr shops open across India; urges Delhi govt to reconsider odd-even plan

Traders' body CAIT said around 4.5 crore shops opened across the country on Tuesday and called for a sanitisation drive by municipal corporations to ensure cleanliness of the markets. In a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) urged them to reconsider the odd-even formula for shop opening, observing that only 5 lakh shops could open in city owing to the arrangement

CAIT, however, said no business occurred in commercial markets across the country including Delhi as traders opened their shops after a long period owing to the lockdown; and therefore, were engaged in cleaning and sanitisation. It also cited acute shortage of workers engaged in shops, saying more than 70 per cent of the workforce has migrated to their native villages. "Most of the traders in the city and trade associations are not in favour of the odd-even formula. Traders believe that this will restrict complete opening of shops in a comprehensive manner and will cause great inconvenience to the traders," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said. He suggested that markets in Delhi should be divided into 10 parts, out of which five parts should be opened from 8 am to 1 pm, while the remaining five parts should be opened from 1 pm to 5 pm or alternate day of opening of shops could be another choice to consider. "Across the country, about 4.5 crore shops opened today (Tuesday) but due to the odd-even system in Delhi, only about 5 lakh shops having odd numbers could open whereas the shops having even numbers will open tomorrow (Wednesday)," CAIT said. Khandelwal said considering the accumulation of dust and other viruses including corona, it is likely that it will take at least a week for the shops to be completely cleaned. He said the goods kept in many shops were spoilt and rotten while mice spoiled the stocks in cloth and fabric shops. Khandelwal noted that although traders in Delhi opened their shops under the odd-even system, a majority of them "are not appreciating this system which will pose several difficulties in compliance". The wholesale market of Delhi is in a crowded area and majority of buildings have many shops. There is confusion among the traders about whether the building number is considered as odd-even number or the shops which are inside the building having private numbers will be considered for opening the shops, he said

On the other hand, it will be a very strange situation for the customers as different shops sell different types of merchandise, so if the customer comes to the market in a day he would probably be deprived of the choice, Khandelwal argued.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Chinas Li focused on self improvement during COVID-19 shutdownChinas Li Haotong says the disruption to the golf calendar due to the COVID-19 pandemic has made him love the sport even mor...

Europe should crackdown on China, says EU Parliamentarian

Holding China responsible for the coronavirus outbreak and conducting unfair trade practices with those nations who come up with a demand for an independent investigation, a European Parliamentarian, Tom Vandendriessche, has called for levy...

SUCI members protest against Centre, WB govt; demand proper arrangements for migrant workers

In support of migrant workers, members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India SUCI here on Tuesday staged a protest against the Central and state governments. They demanded immediate arrangements so that labourers do not have to walk miles ...

Hardman & Co. Appoints Dickenson for India/ME

Hardman Co. appoints Dickenson World to bring Sponsored Research services for corporates in India MUMBAI, May 19, 2020 PRNewswire -- Dickenson World, a leading Capital Market Communications consultancy firm, based out of London and Mumbai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020