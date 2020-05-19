Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fortune Hotels launches safety, hygiene programme across all properties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 15:00 IST
Fortune Hotels launches safety, hygiene programme across all properties

Fortune Hotels, a member of ITC hotels group, on Tuesday announced the launch of a comprehensive safety and hygiene programme for guests and associates that revolves around a safety and hygiene protocol, from pre-arrival to check-out. The programme will be diligently implemented across hotels as they re-open and commence operations, Fortune Hotels said in a statement.

The chain has also tied up with leading food safety and research firm, TQS Global Management System, "to embark on a journey to acquiring CORE 19 (Covid Secure) Safe Practices Protocol blended with Deming Cycle certified under ISO Standards, for its properties pan India," it added. All Fortune hotels will undergo a phase-wise implementation, training and certification exercise over the next few months, the statement said.

"The world is undergoing a vast change in the way we travel, stay and socialise. We realize that the COVID-19 outbreak will change the nature of holidaying and doing business altogether," Fortune Park Hotels Ltd MD Samir M C said. This hygiene programme and certification are thus important steps forward towards re-defining, "our spaces and experiences thereby creating a very safe, hygienic and stress-free environment for our guests," he added.

The programme called 'Safe Stays at Fortune Hotel' aims to provide a comfortable and positive experience to guests. It will comprehensively cover all the departments and sub-departments of hotels including the heart-of-the-house and the guest facing areas, Fortune Hotels said. The programme helps in the creation of robust safety and hygiene processes and practices across all hotels, it added.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Ronaldo returns to Juventus training after two months

Five-times World Player of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Serie A champions Juventus for training on Tuesday after an absence of 72 days that included the last two weeks in quarantine. The 35-year-old was filmed arriving at the Turin c...

Coronavirus infection may lead to mental problems: Study

People taken ill by coronavirus infection may experience psychiatric problems such as delirium and post-traumatic stress disorder PTSD while hospitalized and potentially even after they recover, according to a study. The research, published...

Drew Barrymore to donate USD 1 mn for coronavirus relief efforts

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has collaborated with the company McCormick Spices to donate USD 1 million to the non-profit charity No Kid Hungry amid the coronavirus pandemic. The contribution will help provide necessary funds towards COVID...

Tik Tok star Warner at it again, dances to Guru Randhawa's 'Slowly Slowly'

Australian opening batsman David Warner has lately gone on to become a hoot on TikTok, and on Tuesday, he along with his family shook a leg on a famous track by Guru Randhawa. In the video posted on his Instagram account, Warner along with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020