Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Consumer Care forays into personal hygiene segment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 18:09 IST
Bajaj Consumer Care forays into personal hygiene segment

FMCG company Bajaj Consumer Care on Tuesday said it has entered the personal hygiene segment with the launch of Bajaj Nomarks Hand Sanitizer. The new range of hand sanitizers have more than 70 per cent alcohol which is required for protection against germs, the company said in a statement. "The alarming rate of increase in COVID-19 cases across India has led to a manifold increase in demand for hand sanitizers amongst consumers. With Bajaj Nomarks Hand Sanitizers we want to provide every Indian with a tool which can be used as a first line of defence against this unseen enemy,” Bajaj Consumer Care MD Sumit Malhotra said

Neem and aloe-vera extracts are also present in the sanitizer to moisturize the hands as use of alcohol makes them dry, he added

The product range consists of 50ml, 100ml and 200ml bottles for retail consumers and 5 litre jars for hospitals and institutions.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala

12 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala, taking the state tally to 642, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday. 12 new COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Kerala today. Out of the 12 cases, four are ...

Bank loan fraud: ED attaches Rs 18.5-cr assets in Chandigarh

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 18.5 crore, including over two dozen plots and some SUVs, in connection with a money laundering probe linked to an alleged bank fraud in Chandigarh, the agency said on Tuesday. The ac...

Russian PM Mishustin returns to work after COVID-19 treatment

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin returned to work on Tuesday after recovering from the novel coronavirus infection for which he was hospitalised. Mikhail Vladimirovich has completed treatment and has been discharged from the medical...

Cook and deliver: Dubai restaurants turn creative in cut-throat market

Running a restaurant in Dubai, where a discerning international clientele has more than twice as many dining options per head as in New York, was a cut-throat business even before the coronavirus struck. Now restaurateurs are having to adap...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020