Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus hammers U.S. homebuilding; permits tumble

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:07 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:07 IST
WRAPUP 2-Coronavirus hammers U.S. homebuilding; permits tumble

U.S. homebuilding dropped by the most on record in April and permits for future construction tumbled, underlining fears that the coronavirus crisis would lead to the deepest economic contraction in the second quarter since the Great Depression.

The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday added to dismal data this month showing a staggering loss of 20.5 million jobs. In addition to a collapse in retail sales and manufacturing production, the data suggests that April was probably the worst month so far in the current economic downturn. "This is an unprecedented recession in that it happened over just two months and this is making it harder for companies and consumers to get their bearings and figure out what to do next," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York.

Housing starts tumbled 30.2% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 891,000 units last month, the lowest level since early 2015. The percentage decline was the biggest since the government started tracking the series in 1959. Starts dropped 18.6% in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast housing starts would fall to a pace of 927,000 units in April. Homebuilding fell in all four regions last month. Housing starts plunged 29.7% on a year-on-year basis in April.

Though many states considered homebuilding as essential when they enforced lockdown orders in mid-March to curb the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, disruptions to building material supply chains likely weighed on activity in the last couple of months. As the country gradually reopens, there are indications the worst of the homebuilding slump is likely over. A survey on Monday showed an increase in homebuilder confidence in May. With at least 21.4 million people having lost their jobs in March and April, however, the housing market could remain subdued for a while even with mortgage rates near record lows.

"Fewer people are going to be interested in buying a home and committing themselves to years of mortgage payments when they are concerned about their job and income prospects," said Mark Vitner, a senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina. The dollar was trading lower against a basket of currencies, while U.S. Treasury prices were mostly higher. Stocks on Wall Street were mixed after posting hefty gains on Monday amid hopes for a vaccine for COVID-19.

RECORD CONTRACTION EXPECTED Permits for future home construction plunged 20.8% to a rate of 1.074 million units in April, the lowest level since January 2015. The despite the sharp drop, permits are outpacing starts, which bodes well for homebuilding in the coming months.

The housing market was back on the recovery path before the coronavirus pandemic struck, after hitting a soft patch that started in the first quarter of 2018 and lasted through the second quarter of 2019. The sector, which has a bigger footprint on the economy, was partly stymied by a chronic shortage of properties for sale. It has expanded for three straight quarters. But as with every other segment of the economy, economists are expecting a steep housing market contraction in the second quarter.

Economists are estimating that gross domestic product (GDP) will shrink at as much as a 43% annualized rate in the second quarter, the deepest since the 1930s. The economy contracted at a 4.8% pace in the January-March quarter. Single-family homebuilding, which accounts for the largest share of the housing market, dropped 25.4% to a rate of 650,000 units in April, the lowest level since March 2015. Single-family building permits declined 24.3% to a rate of 669,000 units, also the lowest since March 2015.

In the volatile multi-family housing segment, starts dived 40.5% to a rate of 241,000 units last month. Permits for multi-family units fell 14.2% to a rate of 405,100 units. Housing completions dropped 8.1% to 1.176 million last month. Realtors estimate that housing starts and completion rates need to be in a range of 1.5 million to 1.6 million units per month to plug the inventory gap. The stock of houses under construction fell 1.7% to 1.195 million units.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Khattar holds video conference with CEOs, top management of 60 US firms

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Tuesday held a video conference with chief executives and top management of prominent US-based companies during which opportunities in various areas were discussed. A large number of opportunities inclu...

Maha minister asks UGC to cancel final semester varsity exams

Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Tuesday said he has requested the University Grants Commission UGC to cancel the final semester varsity examinations in view of the situation arising out of the coronav...

Americas' WHO chief says hopes to continue working with U.S.

The head of the Pan American Health Organization said Tuesday that the World Health Organization-affiliated body hoped to keep working with the U.S. government, after President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to end U.S. funding to the WH...

UP's COVID-19 tally rises to 4,296

With 323 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh since Monday evening, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 4,296, said the state health department on Tuesday. The bulletin also reports 135 deaths due to COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020