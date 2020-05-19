NFR transports 1.1 lakh migrants home in 110 Shramik Special trains

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has transported home around 1.1 lakh stranded migrants, mostly of Bihar, from all corners of the country in 110 Shramik Special trains since May 1, an official said on Tuesday. Headquartered at Maligaon in Guwahati, the NFR covers parts of Bihar and West Bengal, besides the states of the Northeastern region.

While 93 trains arrived in Katihar, Purnea, Araria and Kishanganj stations of Bihar, three trains reached New Jalpaiguri and one in New Cooch Behar stations in West Bengal till Monday, Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said. Thirteen other trains arrived in various stations of NE states like Assam Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Eleven trains will reach the stations of Bihar and one is scheduled to arrive at New Jalpaiguri within the next two days carrying stranded people, Chanda said. Six to seven more trains will be reaching the NE states within the next two to three days, he said.

Passengers of the Shramik Special trains are mainly students, patients and migrant labourers with their family members. They were provided with free meals, water and necessary medical help by the railways as and when required during the journey, said the NFR CPRO.

The passengers were received by respective civil administration of the states at the stations and all COVID-19 protocols were followed, he said. A few Shramik Special trains for transportation of stranded people from the Northeastern region to states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are also being planned, Chanda said.

The Railways has already operated more than 1565 such trains and transported more than 20 lakh passengers across the country.