Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dig near Jerusalem's Western Wall yields 'puzzling' chambers

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-05-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 00:42 IST
Dig near Jerusalem's Western Wall yields 'puzzling' chambers

Israeli archaeologists on Tuesday exhibited a recently uncovered, unusual series of 2,000-year-old chambers carved out of the bedrock beneath the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem. The Israel Antiquities Authority's excavations are uncovering new sections of a sprawling network of ancient subterranean passageways running alongside a contested Jerusalem holy site known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary.

The Temple Mount is the holiest site in Judaism, while the compound is the third-holiest site in Islam. It was the site of two Jewish temples in antiquity and today is home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Dome of the Rock. Archaeologists began excavating a large, late Byzantine building located around 35 meters (120 feet) from the base of the wall last year. Beneath the plain white mosaic tiled floor of the monumental structure, they discovered a series of small chambers hewn out of the bedrock. Fragments of clay oil lamps and limestone cups helped date the subterranean rooms to around 2,000 years ago.

Lead archaeologist Barak Monnickendam-Givon said the “very huge investment in rock cut installation work” below ground had never been found before in the ancient city and was “very puzzling.” It remains unclear what the tiny chambers were used for. The underground archaeological excavation is taking place about six or seven meters (20 feet) beneath the modern street level of the Western Wall plaza.

Researchers hope the discovery of common items, such as bone and ceramic fragments, will help shed light on daily life in Jerusalem before its destruction by Rome in 70 A.D..

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pa. governor slams Big Ben for haircut during pandemic

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisbergers recent haircut wasnt a big hit with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf. Roethlisberger unveiled his new look during a 38-second video released by the team on Monday. The 38-year-old, who is workin...

AT&T shuts Venezuela subscription TV unit, citing U.S. sanctions

ATT Inc said on Tuesday it was shutting its DirecTV subscription access to Venezuela due to U.S. sanctions, cutting off a key source of entertainment for millions of people stuck in their homes under a strict coronavirus quarantine.DirecTV ...

EXCLUSIVE-Eying Iran, U.S. issues warning to stay 100 meters away from its warships

The U.S. Navy on Tuesday issued a warning to mariners to stay 100 meters yards away from U.S. warships or risk being interpreted as a threat and subject to lawful defensive measures. Reuters is first to report the new warning, issued in det...

US STOCKS-S&P stumbles as Moderna sinks on report questioning trial results

The SP 500 closed lower on Tuesday, as investors focused on a report questioning Modernas recent coronavirus vaccine early-stage trial results, wiping out modest gains on the benchmark index in the last hour of trading.Major averages fell t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020