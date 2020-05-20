Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ministry of Defence Inks MoU With eGov Foundation for Online Management of Cantonment Boards

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 20-05-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 10:24 IST
Ministry of Defence Inks MoU With eGov Foundation for Online Management of Cantonment Boards

BANGALORE, India, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The joint initiative sees Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE), Ministry of Defence and eGov Foundation working together to drive e-governance and improved citizen services across all 62 cantonment boards in the country A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between DGDE and eGov Foundation on 08, May 2020 to implement a cloud-based platform to deliver various citizen services under the program named e-Chhawani. The MoU was signed over a video conference with dignitaries from eGov Foundation and DGDE. Meeting the mandate of Cantonment Boards towards citizen-centric service delivery, this move will stoke cantonment board's commitment to enhanced governance through improved delivery of services via multiple channels and ease of access of all Cantonment Board-related information online.

This blend of technological intervention and administrative reform will be achieved through DIGIT (Digital Infrastructure for Governance, Impact & Transformation) - India's Largest Open Source Platform for Urban Governance. The application suite includes Dashboards, Web Portals, Property Tax, Miscellaneous Collection, Trade License, Public Grievance Redressal System, Fire NoC system, Water & Sewerage Charges, Online Building Permission System & Finance & Accounting System. In the event of signing the MoU, Smt Deepa Bajwa, Director General Defence Estates stated, "This initiative undertaken with eGov Foundation will help us enhance the harmonious relationship between the cantonment boards and the public we serve. With DIGIT platform, we aim at having uniform and well-defined work procedures, delivery of all services within pre-defined timelines, effective grievance redressal mechanism, a centralized decision support system to monitor and evaluate the performance of all offices and enhanced transparency for the public in availing services." Speaking on this exemplary partnership, Viraj Tyagi, CEO, eGov Foundation, expressed, "We are excited to be partnering with DGDE in their major administrative reform in Cantonment Board administration. At eGov Foundation, our mission is to improve the quality of life in India's cities and towns by enabling responsive and reliable local services through our open platform -DIGIT. With this partnership, we aim at connecting citizens and bringing them closer to government services and improving the accountability and capacity of cantonment boards by providing them tools and data to their jobs more efficiently." About eGov Foundation eGov Foundation was established in 2003 by Nandan Nilekani and Srikanth Nadhamuni to partner with city administrators in their drive to leverage the transformative power of technology for better quality of life in our cities and to make them sustainable. Our mission is supported by Nilekani Philanthropies, Omidyar Network and Tata Trust as our long term benefactors.

In order to address the need for scale and speed, eGov has built a DIGIT platform- a Public Digital Good that can be used by Governments, Enterprises and civil society to co-create and deploy locally relevant solutions. Over the last 17 years, we have partnered with more than 1000+ towns and cities across India and more than 12 Cr Citizens have benefited from our platform. And we know there is much more to do to build a thriving, digitally-enabled ecosystem in all 4400+ towns and cities in India. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1170353/Virtual_MoU.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Japanese pub aims to clean up with disinfectant spray machine

As Japans restaurants and bars slowly open up from a coronavirus lockdown, many are looking to reassure the public that dining out is safe again and one Japanese-style izakaya pub thinks it has found the perfect solution.The pub in Tokyos n...

Thailand reports 1 new coronavirus case, no new deaths

Thailand on Wednesday confirmed one new coronavirus case, bringing its total cases to 3,034.There were no additional deaths reported. The new case, a Thai citizen traveling from Bahrain, was detected during quarantine, said a spokesman for ...

Man sentenced to death in Singapore via Zoom call

A man has been sentenced to death in Singapore via a Zoom video-call for his role in a drug deal, the city-states first case where capital punishment has been delivered remotely.Punithan Genasan, a 37-year-old Malaysian, received the senten...

FOREX-Euro ticks up on EU joint recovery fund, yen near 5-week low

The euro held firm on Wednesday, basking in the afterglow of a Franco-German proposal for a common fund that could move Europe closer to the fiscal union while the yen languished near five-week lows amid mildly positive risk sentiment. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020