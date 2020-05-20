Infosys partners with Rhode Island in fight against COVID-19

Infosys is partnering with Rhode Island in launching a privacy-first contact tracing solution to help people and state officials slow the spread of coronavirus as part of the state's effort to safely reopen businesses while reducing occurrences of community transmission. The company has developed a mobile app that will help Rhode Islanders follow required health and safety guidelines, monitor their own activities and support the Rhode Island Department of Health by providing accurate data with user consent.

The application called Crush COVID RI will utilise Infosys' location-based services platform to create individualised location diaries while protecting user privacy. The mobile app will serve as a one-stop-shop for pandemic response, connecting Rhode Islanders with resources about quarantine and isolation supports, symptom monitoring, and up-to-date disease information from the Rhode Island Department f Health.

"By repurposing existing technologies with proven results, Infosys was able to quickly deliver a contact-tracing solution that will hopefully turn the tide on coronavirus, all while protecting Rhode Islanders' health and privacy," said Infosys President Ravi Kumar. "Rhode Island has been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus and we are honoured to have the opportunity to assist in developing this critically important asset for the state," he said in a statement on Tuesday (local time). (ANI)