Guardian GNC reports growth in interest in immune health supplements during pandemic

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): As India enters lockdown 4.0, initial confusion, uncertainty in general about life and concern for the basic daily 'essentials' is settling. Search engine results indicate people are now proactively looking at different ways to learn about and improve immune health for themselves, as well as their families.

Given the current lifestyle shift that has become an integral part of most 'Urban' Indians lives, an increasing number of Indians are turning to health supplements to boost their immune health, along with age-old proven home remedies and Ayush ministry's guidelines. One such company that is corroborating this trend is Guardian Healthcare. They were among the first to introduce a wide range of health supplements to India in partnership with GNC - a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well.

Guardian GNC India reported that in March & April, the number of Indians that are searching for GNC's immune health supplements, multivitamins on its website has grown by three times compared to the same time last year. There has been a growth in demand for whey protein supplements too. "These are unprecedented times for all of us and our key focus has been to support our communities and our global GNC family. Even during these trying times, we have been working with the authorities to ensure continuity of deliveries of our essential supplements through Guardian's website as well as Guardian retail stores," said Shadab Khan, CEO of Guardian GNC.

"Immune health has always been the core part of our body's normal functioning, but prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, consumers weren't prioritizing these products in the same way that they are today," said Mayank Jha, E-commerce Business Head, Guardian GNC. "Furthermore, consumers' mindset in most developing markets usually begins with the desire to build strong muscles and lose weight. The COVID-19 outbreak became an eye opener for consumers to focus on their immune health first, leading to a sharp jump in the demand for supplements that support the immune system - and my team is working around the clock to provide the best consumer experience during this pandemic through various educational tools on our website and social media," he added.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)