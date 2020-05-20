Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guardian GNC reports growth in interest in immune health supplements during pandemic

As India enters lockdown 4.0, initial confusion, uncertainty in general about life and concern for the basic daily 'essentials' is settling.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-05-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 11:30 IST
Guardian GNC reports growth in interest in immune health supplements during pandemic
Guardian GNC. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] May 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): As India enters lockdown 4.0, initial confusion, uncertainty in general about life and concern for the basic daily 'essentials' is settling. Search engine results indicate people are now proactively looking at different ways to learn about and improve immune health for themselves, as well as their families.

Given the current lifestyle shift that has become an integral part of most 'Urban' Indians lives, an increasing number of Indians are turning to health supplements to boost their immune health, along with age-old proven home remedies and Ayush ministry's guidelines. One such company that is corroborating this trend is Guardian Healthcare. They were among the first to introduce a wide range of health supplements to India in partnership with GNC - a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well.

Guardian GNC India reported that in March & April, the number of Indians that are searching for GNC's immune health supplements, multivitamins on its website has grown by three times compared to the same time last year. There has been a growth in demand for whey protein supplements too. "These are unprecedented times for all of us and our key focus has been to support our communities and our global GNC family. Even during these trying times, we have been working with the authorities to ensure continuity of deliveries of our essential supplements through Guardian's website as well as Guardian retail stores," said Shadab Khan, CEO of Guardian GNC.

"Immune health has always been the core part of our body's normal functioning, but prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, consumers weren't prioritizing these products in the same way that they are today," said Mayank Jha, E-commerce Business Head, Guardian GNC. "Furthermore, consumers' mindset in most developing markets usually begins with the desire to build strong muscles and lose weight. The COVID-19 outbreak became an eye opener for consumers to focus on their immune health first, leading to a sharp jump in the demand for supplements that support the immune system - and my team is working around the clock to provide the best consumer experience during this pandemic through various educational tools on our website and social media," he added.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat Mission Phase 2: AI special flight from Philippines to arrive in Kochi via Mumbai

An Air India special flight carrying stranded Indians from the Philippines will arrive on Wednesday in Kochi, Kerala, via Mumbai. Bringing Indians HomeVandeBharatMission Philippines Phase 2 Day 2 begins AI 1319 Manila-Mumbai-Kochi passenger...

Square Panda launches a revolutionary reading platform to support reading success in kids

Mumbai Maharashtra India May 20 ANIPRNewswire Developed by US-based edtech company Square Panda, SquareTales is a revolutionary reading app for pre-readers. Designed by neuroscientists from Stanford University, the child can start reading s...

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Money Market Operations as on May 19, 2020

Money Market Operations as on May 19, 2020 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent. . VOLUME Weighted MONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate Range A. Overnight Segment IIIIIIIV 317,798.21 3.26 0.94-4.55 I. Call Money 11,335.00 3.92 ...

Delhi court dismisses plea seeking early hearing on JNU violence

A Delhi court has dismissed a plea filed by a Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU professor seeking early hearing of a petition for registration of FIR in a case relating to the attack on students and teachers in the university campus on Januar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020