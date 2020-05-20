Left Menu
Development News Edition

Locked down baraat returns to Himachal from West Bengal after 56 days

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-05-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 13:39 IST
Locked down baraat returns to Himachal from West Bengal after 56 days

A marriage party returned to Himachal Pradesh from West Bengal after 56 days as it had remained stranded there due to the coronavirus lockdown. Bridegroom Sunil Kumar (30) said the 17-member "baraat" boarded the Kolkata-bound Gurmukhi Superfast Express train at the Nangal Dam railway station in Rupnagar district of Punjab on March 21.

When they reached Kolkata the next day, March 22, the country was observing a 'janata curfew' on the appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to slow down the spread of coronavirus. Kumar's marriage with Sanjogita was solemnised as per schedule at Kashipur village in West Bengal's Purulia district on March 25, the day when the first phase of the nationwide lockdown began.

The party, along with the bride, was set to begin its return journey on March 26 and had already booked the tickets. But a complete lockdown, including suspension of rail services, meant that it had to stay put at a dharamshala for the next over 50 days.

Kumar's in-laws made arrangements for their stay at the Kashipur dharamshala, providing every possible help, he said. "We contacted West Bengal helpline numbers but to no avail. Then, we contacted Himachal Pradesh minister Virender Kanwar who made available dry ration for us," Kumar, an electrician, said.

The ordeal ended on May 14 when the "baraat" boarded a bus at Malda for Himachal Pradesh after getting e-passes from the state government. The bus had brought some Malda residents from Solan district.

On their way back to Himachal Pradesh, the travellers cooked food themselves while covering the over 1,850-km journey in about 55 hours. "It seems as if we are back to heaven," Kumar told PTI on phone from a quarantine centre at a hotel in Bador in Una district.

The 18 members, including bride Sanjogita Kumari Mandal, have been placed under quarantine in a hall in the hotel, just five kilometres away from their Proyian Kalan village in Bangana tehsil. "My father, three sisters, a maternal aunt, four kids and other close relatives were part of the baraat. Most of them say they will never forget this extraordinary marriage." "My mother Raj Kumari did not go to West Bengal. I could not see her even after my return to Himachal Pradesh after eight weeks due to fear of the virus. I want to see her from a distance if possible," he said.

"Our samples will be taken for testing for coronavirus in the next few days and we will be allowed to go home after 14 days in quarantine," Kumar said..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Vegetable seller, his friend robbed of mobile phone and cash amid lockdown

Amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, three people were arrested for allegedly robbing a vegetable seller and his friend while they were going to the Ghazipur Mandi, police said on Wednesday. Those arrested were identified as Kanhiya 22, A...

Russia plans to send new supply of wheat to North Korea -Interfax

Russia plans to send a new supply of wheat to North Korea to help the country before it starts harvesting its winter barley in June, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Russian embassy to North Korea. Russia sent 25,0...

New infections mar South Korean students' return to school

The discovery of new coronavirus cases in two students marred the reopening of South Korean schools on Wednesday, forcing 75 high schools to turn pupils away amid fears among some teachers that it was unsafe for classes to resume. Some stud...

PM Modi appreciates medical personnel associated with Ayushman Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed his happiness as the number of the beneficiaries under the Ayushman Bharat has crossed one crore.In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said it would make every Indian proud that the number ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020