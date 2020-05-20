Left Menu
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:09 IST
Online upskilling courses & CMEs for Doctors witnessing surge due to COVID-19:CME platform Omnicuris

With the COVID-19 crisis grounding doctors, demand for online Continued Medical Education and upskilling workshops is witnessing a surge, a leading online CME platform Omnicuris said on Wednesday. The company, which claims to be the India's largest provider of such services, said it has witnessed a 40 per cent spike in doctor enrollments in multiple specialties ever since the pandemic broke out.

Over 30,000 doctors have enrolled for different courses since March since the outbreak started, taking total enrollment at the Omnicuris platform from 1.75 lakh to 2.1 lakh within two months, it said. Out of these new enrollments, Post Graduate Medicine students comprise over 2,000, it said, adding that with the disease outbreak preventing them from travelling and physically attending CMEs and workshops, doctors are actively seeking online courses to upskill themselves during the lockdown.

"With all physical conferences and workshops being cancelled and travel coming to a halt, online upskilling courses are witnessing increasing popularity. Much like other professionals, doctors too have turned to digital resources to further their profession during the coronavirus outbreak," Omnicuris Founder & CEO Savitha Kuttan said.

While on the one hand they are leveraging telemedicine in a major way to ensure patients continue to receive medical care, on the other hand they are actively seeking online CMEs to upskill themselves during this crisis, she said. "At Omnicuris, doctor enrollments have gone up significantly over the last two months and we are expecting a continued surge," she added.

The largest surge in CME enrollments is said to have come from Cardiology, Endocrinology, General Medicine, Orthopedics and Gynecology specialties..

