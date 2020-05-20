Left Menu
Ajanta Pharma Q4 net profit up 45 pc to Rs 129 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 17:39 IST
Ajanta Pharma Q4 net profit up 45 pc to Rs 129 cr

Ajanta Pharma on Wednesday reported a 45 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 129.16 crore for the quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of robust sales in all markets. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 88.89 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Ajanta Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the stood at Rs 682 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 515 crore for the corresponding period a year ago. For the financial year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 468 crore as against Rs 387 crore for the previous fiscal year, Ajanta Pharma said.

The revenue from operations of the company for the fiscal year ended March 2020 stood at Rs 2,588 crore as against Rs 2,055 crore for the year ago fiscal year, it added. Shares of Ajanta Pharma closed at Rs 1,442.20 per scrip on the BSE, up 3.41 per cent from its previous close.

