Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar offers Turkey relief by tripling FX swap line to $15 bln

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:01 IST
Qatar offers Turkey relief by tripling FX swap line to $15 bln

Turkey secured a tripling of its currency-swap agreement with Qatar to $15 billion, the central bank said on Wednesday, providing much-needed foreign funding to reinforce its depleted reserves and help steady the Turkish lira. Ankara had been urgently seeking access to funds from Doha and elsewhere to head off a potential currency spiral, and analysts say tens of billions of dollars might be needed. A senior Turkish official told Reuters talks are continuing.

Turkey's central bank said the deal with its Qatari counterpart - which raised the existing FX limit from the equivalent of $5 billion - would support financial stability and trade. The lira touched a historic low earlier this month as investors fretted over a drop in the central bank's net FX reserves https://tmsnrt.rs/3bOJYmo and Turkey's relatively high foreign debt obligations, accelerating Ankara's overseas funding search.

Reuters reported last week that officials from Turkey's Treasury and central bank had appealed to counterparts in Qatar and China about expanding existing swap lines, and to the United Kingdom and Japan about possibly establishing them. Turkey has a roughly $1.7 billion swap facility with Beijing.

"Talks on swaps are continuing and especially some are in a very positive situation. We expect positive results from them soon as well," the senior Turkish official said before the central bank's announcement. The official, who requested anonymity, characterized some of the conversations as ongoing and others as on hold.

The lira has rallied over the last eight trading days on expectations of new funding. Some analysts said the volatility and a 14% drop so far this year risked escalating as in 2018, when Turkey's currency crisis shook emerging markets. The lira was 0.1% weaker at 6.7900 versus the dollar at 1317 GMT.

"The extra $10 billion is a drop in the ocean compared to Turkey's external funding needs," especially given hard-hit tourism and trade have widened the current account deficit, said Jason Tuvey, senior economist at Capital Economics. "We could see pressure on the lira start to mount again" if the Bank of Japan and Bank of England rebuff Turkey, he said.

Net FX reserves at the central bank have fallen to $26 billion from $40 billion this year, in part due to state bank FX interventions to help stabilize the lira, analysts say. Turkey's 12-month foreign debt obligations are $168 billion. Goldman Sachs analysts said the boost from Qatar "only closes roughly a third of the funding gap we see for 2020."

(Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Dominic Evans/Mark Heinrich)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

EU wants to reduce pesticides use, promotes organic farming

The European Commission unveiled plans Wednesday to protect biodiversity across the 27-nation bloc while building a more sustainable food system, insisting on the need to both reduce the use of pesticides and promote organic farming. In lin...

Dutch donors join global effort on plasma treatment for coronavirus

Medical researchers in the Netherlands have signed up 1,500 people who have recovered from the new coronavirus to donate blood as part of an international push to develop a treatment for the virus from their plasma.Survivors of COVID-19, th...

'Shipments stuck at CFS for 10-15days due to lockdown, operators charging levies'

Shortage of labour and equipment operators amid the nationwide lockdown is resulting in shipments not getting unloaded for up to 10-15 days of arrival of the container at the container freight station, a logistics industry official has said...

Buses to ply from Thursday in AP, masks and Arogya Setu app mandatory for passengers

After over 50 days, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation APSRTC will resume intra-state services from May 21 maintaining adequate safety measures as part of the COVID-19 lockdown relaxation, a senior official of the RTC said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020