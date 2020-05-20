Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business Highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:12 IST
Business Highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1905 hours: DCM18 BIZ-LD OLA-LAYOFF Ola to layoff 1,400 staff as COVID-19 pandemic hits revenues New Delhi: Cab aggregator Ola is laying off 1,400 staff from rides, financial services and food business as revenues declined by 95 per cent in the last two months due to coronavirus pandemic, a note by CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said. DCM65 BIZ-FIN COMM-HEALTH 15th FinComm to meet its high level group on health sector on Thursday New Delhi:The 15th Finance Commission will hold a virtual meeting with its high level group on the health sector on Thursday to discuss requirements of increased resources and manpower in the context of COVID-19 pandemic.

DEL70 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex builds on gains, jumps 622 pts; Nifty reclaims 9k-mark Mumbai: Benchmark indices marched higher for the second straight day on Wednesday as robust gains in market heavyweights HDFC twins and RIL offset lacklustre global cues. DEL44 BIZ-CAB-SENIOR CITIZENS Govt extends 'Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana' by 3 yrs till Mar 2023 New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday extended the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), a social security scheme for senior citizens, for three years till March, 2023. DEL88 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee drops 14 paise to 75.80 on trade worries, coronavirus scare Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 14 paise to close at 75.80 against the US dollar on Wednesday as headwinds due to US-China trade tiff and worries over the second wave of coronavirus infection weighed on investor sentiment.

DCM53 CAB-LD-COAL-COMMERCIAL-MINING Govt approves methodology for auction of mines for commercial mining;sale of coal on revenue sharing New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved a methodology for the auction of coal blocks for commercial mining on revenue sharing basis and increasing the tenure of coking coal linkage. DCM45 CAB-FISHERY-SCHEME Cabinet approves Rs 20,050cr scheme for fisheries sector New Delhi:The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a scheme to bring about a blue revolution through sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector with a total estimated investment of Rs 20,050 crore in the next five years.

DCM57 CAB-FOOD PROCESSING Cabinet approves Rs 10,000 crore scheme to support micro food processing units New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave approval for a new central scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for providing credit-linked subsidy to 2 lakh micro food processing units across the country. DCM61 CAB-NBFC-CREDIT SCHEME Govt eases norms of partial credit guarantee scheme to help NBFCs, HFCs New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday relaxed the norms of the Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme and extended its time period in order to widen the coverage to include a larger number of NBFCs, HFCs and micro finance institutions.

DCM4 BIZ-ECO PACKAGE-MARATHE Stimulus package fails to involve banks as frontline warriors in economic revival: Satish Marathe Mumbai: The stimulus package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "fails to involve" banks in the economic revival process, a member of the Reserve Bank of India's central board said on Wednesday. DCM46 BIZ-TCS-COVID OPPORTUNITIES TCS well-positioned to weather this storm, take advantage of opportunities in downturn: Chandra New Delhi:The next few months will be difficult for enterprises globally but Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is well positioned to weather the storms and take advantage of opportunities that come up during the downturn, TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran has said.

DCM35 BIZ-FRANKLIN TEMPLETON-KOTAK Franklin Templeton appoints Kotak Mahindra Bank to assist in monetising assets of 6 wind-up schemes New Delhi: Franklin Templeton Trustee Services has appointed Kotak Mahindra Bank to work together with Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) to assist the trustees in monetising portfolios of the six schemes that are being wound up. DCM64 BIZ-PROTEST-BMS Tremendous response for protest against labour law changes: BMS New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-backed Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) said the call for a day-long protest in 14 states on Wednesday against host of issues, particularly unilateral changes in labour laws, evoked massive participation across the country.

DCM31 BIZ-NCDEX-AGRI-INDEX NCDEX to launch India's first agri-futures index on May 26 New Delhi: Leading agri-commodity bourse NCDEX on Wednesday said it will launch the country's first agri-futures index, NCDEX AGRIDEX, on May 26..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Russia says outbreak stabilising as more leave hospital than test positive

Russia recorded its lowest total of new coronavirus cases since May 1 on Wednesday, with more patients discharged from hospital than new cases for the first time, which officials said showed that the outbreak was stabilising at last. Russia...

EU wants to reduce pesticides use, promotes organic farming

The European Commission unveiled plans Wednesday to protect biodiversity across the 27-nation bloc while building a more sustainable food system, insisting on the need to both reduce the use of pesticides and promote organic farming. In lin...

Dutch donors join global effort on plasma treatment for coronavirus

Medical researchers in the Netherlands have signed up 1,500 people who have recovered from the new coronavirus to donate blood as part of an international push to develop a treatment for the virus from their plasma.Survivors of COVID-19, th...

'Shipments stuck at CFS for 10-15days due to lockdown, operators charging levies'

Shortage of labour and equipment operators amid the nationwide lockdown is resulting in shipments not getting unloaded for up to 10-15 days of arrival of the container at the container freight station, a logistics industry official has said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020