GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks surge to 10-week high on recovery hopes

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 19:33 IST
Global stocks rose to a 10-week high on Wednesday as investors regained hopes of recovery from a coronavirus-fuelled recession, while oil prices also strengthened.

Italian bonds remained at their multi-week lows, continuing to gain from a Franco-German plan for a 500 billion-euro coronavirus recovery fund, ignoring a hawkish counter-proposal in the works. Europe's STOXX 600 index recovered from earlier losses to add 0.4%. The blue-chip FTSE 100 gained 0.4%.

U.S. stocks jumped more than 1% at the open on upbeat earnings reports from retailers. The S&P 500 added 1.05% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.03%. The world stock index was 1.2% stronger, its highest level since March 9. "We are in one of those situations where if there's no bad news, the path of least resistance is for equities to move higher," said James Athey, investment director, Aberdeen Standard Investments."

Two-thirds of 223 fund managers surveyed by Bank of America reckon recent gains are a bear-market rally. Oil gained and gold rose to $1,748.34 per ounce.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was holding near five-and-a-half-week lows hit following the recovery fund announcement. The gap with Germany's 10-year yield was at 210 basis points, close to Tuesday's five-week lows. The U.S. dollar extended its decline, down 0.3% to a three-week low. The euro edged up 0.2% to $1.0960 , near Tuesday's two-week peak of $1.09755, supported by the Franco-German proposal for recovery fund. Elsewhere, New Zealand central bank chief Adrian Orr backtracked from the possibility of negative rates, a prospect he had flagged just days before. That helped support the kiwi dollar.

Doubts about the outlook held back commodity prices. Japanese business confidence slumped to a decade low as the economy entered recession. Australian retail sales suffered their steepest-ever decline in April. And the U.S. economy won't recover its lost ground until sometime after next year, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Tuesday.

Brent crude futures were at $35.51 per barrel, up 2.5%. U.S. crude was 2.3% higher at $32.69 a barrel on signs of improving demand and a drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. "While countries have started to relax restrictions on economic and social activities, economies will not return to where things were before the outbreak," said strategists at Singapore's DBS bank in a note.

"Geopolitical tensions, especially between the U.S. and China, have also returned and are likely to intensify into the U.S. elections in November." (Editing by Larry King)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

